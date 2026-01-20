The Toledo Rockets battle the Massachusetts Minutemen in Mid-American Conference action on Tuesday. Toledo is coming off an 87-84 loss at Kent State on Friday, while UMass dropped a 70-68 decision at Northern Illinois on Saturday. The Rockets (10-8, 4-2 MAC), who are fourth in the conference, are 3-4 on the road this season. The Minutemen (11-8, 2-5 MAC), who are 10th in the league, are 7-3 on their home court.

Tipoff from Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Toledo leads the all-time series 3-1. UMass is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Toledo vs. UMass odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 164.5.

Toledo vs. UMass spread: UMass -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Toledo vs. UMass over/under: 164.5 points Toledo vs. UMass money line: Toledo +111, UMass -133

The Under has hit in the last two meetings between the teams. The Under has hit three of Toledo's last five games, and in UMass' last one. Toledo is 4-5 against the spread in its last nine games, while UMass is 2-3 ATS in its last five.

The model projects the Rockets to have five players register 11.2 points or more, including Sonny Wilson's projected 19.8 points. The Minutemen, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score 13.4 or more points, led by Marcus Banks Jr., who is projected to score 21.2 points. The model projects a combined total of 159 points.

