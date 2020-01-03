Toledo vs. Ball State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 3 predictions from advanced computer

The Ball State Cardinals will take on the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at John E. Worthen Arena. Ball State is 7-6 overall and 3-3 at home, while Toledo is 8-5 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Rockets have lost three straight after having a five-game winning streak snapped. Ball State, meanwhile, has won three of its past five games. The Cardinals are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Ball State vs. Toledo odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Toledo vs. Ball State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Ball State vs. Toledo 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, the Cardinals took down Portland 61-46 last week at the Diamond Head Classic. Ball State's Ishmael El-Amin picked up 18 points, with 15 in the second half. The Cardinals are averaging 72.4 points per game in their last five contests, and now they'll look to take advantage of a Toledo team that has lost three straight games.

Meanwhile, Toledo's 2019 ended with a 78-66 loss against Bradley on Saturday. Luke Knapke had 13 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks. Marreon Jackson, who leads Toledo in scoring at 17 points per game, finished with 14 points against Bradley. Despite Toledo's recent struggles, the Rockets will enter Friday's contest full of confidence having gone 5-1 in their last six games against Mid-American Conference opponents.

So who wins Toledo vs. Ball State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Toledo vs. Ball State spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.