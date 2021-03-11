A quarterfinals matchup in the 2021 MAC Tournament gets the Thursday college basketball schedule underway when the Ball State Cardinals meet up with the Toledo Rockets at 11 a.m. ET in Cleveland. Toledo (20-7, 15-4 MAC) is the top seed in the MAC tournament bracket, while Ball State (10-12, 8-9 MAC) is the No. 8 seed. These teams met in the final game of the regular season and it was Toledo that pulled out the 89-70 home victory.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Rockets as eight-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Ball State odds. The over-under for total points is set at 155. Before making any Ball State vs. Toledo picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $400 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. Ball State in the MAC Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Ball State vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. Ball State spread: Toledo -8

Toledo vs. Ball State over-under: 155 points

TOL: 20-7 ATS this season



BSU: 1-1 ATS against Ball State this season

Why Toledo can cover

The Rockets have been one of the best teams against the spread in the nation this year. In addition to their 20-7 overall ATS mark they were also 15-6 ATS as favorites and 10-4 ATS when playing away from home. Toledo has one of the best offenses in the nation, averaging 81.3 points per game, which ranks inside the top 20 nationally.

Five players average double-digit scoring and guard Marreon Jackson leads the team with 17.6 points and 6.1 assists per game. As a team, Toledo shoots 45.8 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range.

Why Ball State can cover

The Cardinals are playing with their season on the line and they won three straight before losing to Toledo to end the regular season. They average a respectable 74.1 points per game, but the offense has been heating up late in the season. Ball State scored 90 or more against Kent State, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan since Feb. 24.

Guard Ishmael El-Amin leads the team with 16.3 points per game. He shoots 40.8 percent from the field and hits just short of 90 percent of his free throws.

How to make Ball State vs. Toledo picks

The model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 154 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ball State vs. Toledo? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.