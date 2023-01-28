Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Toledo

Current Records: Bowling Green 10-10; Toledo 14-6

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets won both of their matches against the Bowling Green Falcons last season (91-78 and 96-56) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Rockets and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. Toledo is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Toledo didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, but they still walked away with an 84-79 win. Toledo got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward JT Shumate out in front picking up 20 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green took their game against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Tuesday by a conclusive 83-61 score. The oddsmakers were on the Falcons' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Samari Curtis, who had 19 points along with six rebounds, and guard Leon Ayers III, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

The wins brought the Rockets up to 14-6 and Bowling Green to 10-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Toledo is stumbling into the matchup with the 351st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.5 on average. The Falcons have had an even harder time: they are 11th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won eight out of their last 12 games against Bowling Green.