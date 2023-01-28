Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Toledo

Current Records: Bowling Green 10-10; Toledo 14-6

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons lost both of their matches to the Toledo Rockets last season on scores of 78-91 and 56-96, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Bowling Green is on the road again Saturday and plays against Toledo at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Savage Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Falcons took their contest against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Tuesday by a conclusive 83-61 score. Guard Samari Curtis and guard Leon Ayers III were among the main playmakers for Bowling Green as the former had 19 points along with six boards and the latter shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Toledo didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday, but they still walked away with an 84-79 win. Toledo got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward JT Shumate out in front picking up 20 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Bowling Green is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Falcons are now 10-10 while the Rockets sit at 14-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bowling Green is 12th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.4 on average. Toledo has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 351st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 13-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toledo have won eight out of their last 12 games against Bowling Green.