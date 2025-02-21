MAC teams with inverse records will clash on CBS Sports Network on Friday's college basketball schedule. The Toledo Rockets are 16-10 overall and 9-4 in conference play, and they will host the Bowling Green Falcons, who are 10-16 overall and 4-9 within the MAC. The Rockets have dominated the recent head-to-head series, winning six of the last seven meetings. That includes an 84-71 road victory on Jan. 24.

Bowling Green vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -7.5

Bowling Green vs. Toledo over/under: 157.5 points

Bowling Green vs. Toledo money line: Toledo -340 Bowling Green +286

TOL: The Rockets are 13-12 against the spread

BG: The Falcons are 10-13-1 against the spread

Why you should back Bowling Green

The Falcons' offense runs through burly big man, Marcus Johnson. The two-time transfer leads Bowling Green with 16.6 points and is automatic from the line, as his 90.8% from the charity stripe leads the MAC. He scored a season-high of 28 points in last month's meeting with Toledo, and he's reached at least 21 in five of his last eight games. He's complemented by three other double-digit scorers, as the Falcons can lean on several players to get buckets.

One of those, Javontae Campbell (14.2 points), also does it on the defensive end as he leads the MAC with 2.9 steals per game. With three other Falcons averaging at least one steal per game, Bowling Green forces more turnovers per night than any other MAC team. Generating extra possessions for the Falcons will allow them to take advantage of a suspect Toledo defense as the Rockets allow the highest 3-point percentage in the conference and the second-most made 3-pointers per game. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Toledo

Toledo lives inside the arc, making the 15th-most 2-pointers per game in college basketball, but that doesn't mean it can't venture outside the arc and do so efficiently. It proved just that in the first meeting with Bowling Green as the Rockets knocked down 12 of their 3-point attempts at a 50% clip. That's both the most made 3-pointers and the highest 3-point percentage that Bowling Green has allowed all season.

That inside-outside combination is guided by guards, Sonny Wilson and Sam Lewis. They both average over 15 points per game, with each ranking in the top 10 in scoring in the MAC, in addition to both knocking down over 40% from downtown. Even with those two, no Rocket had more points Isaiah Adams (18 points) in the first matchup with the Falcons, which points to Toledo's depth. Six players had at least eight points in that game, and Javan Simmons filled up the box score with eight points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal. See which team to pick here.

