Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Toledo

Current Records: Buffalo 13-15; Toledo 22-6

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toledo Rockets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 14 of 2020. The Bulls and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Savage Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Buffalo was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the Central Michigan Chippewas 63-35 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Rockets took their matchup against the Akron Zips on Tuesday by a conclusive 84-63 score.

Buffalo is now 13-15 while Toledo sits at 22-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Buffalo is stumbling into the game with the sixth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.6 on average. Toledo's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 84.7 points per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.68

Odds

The Rockets are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toledo and Buffalo both have six wins in their last 12 games.