Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Toledo

Current Records: Buffalo 13-15; Toledo 22-6

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toledo Rockets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 14 of 2020. Buffalo and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Bulls entered their game on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Central Michigan Chippewas and carried off a 63-35 victory.

Meanwhile, the Rockets took their contest against the Akron Zips on Tuesday by a conclusive 84-63 score.

Their wins bumped Buffalo to 13-15 and Toledo to 22-6. With both Buffalo and Toledo swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo and Buffalo both have six wins in their last 12 games.