Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Toledo
Current Records: Buffalo 13-15; Toledo 22-6
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toledo Rockets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 14 of 2020. Buffalo and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Bulls entered their game on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They made easy work of the Central Michigan Chippewas and carried off a 63-35 victory.
Meanwhile, the Rockets took their contest against the Akron Zips on Tuesday by a conclusive 84-63 score.
Their wins bumped Buffalo to 13-15 and Toledo to 22-6. With both Buffalo and Toledo swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toledo and Buffalo both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Jan 20, 2023 - Toledo 86 vs. Buffalo 77
- Mar 01, 2022 - Toledo 92 vs. Buffalo 76
- Jan 25, 2022 - Toledo 86 vs. Buffalo 75
- Feb 19, 2021 - Toledo 80 vs. Buffalo 70
- Feb 14, 2020 - Buffalo 83 vs. Toledo 67
- Feb 15, 2019 - Buffalo 88 vs. Toledo 82
- Jan 08, 2019 - Buffalo 110 vs. Toledo 80
- Mar 10, 2018 - Buffalo 76 vs. Toledo 66
- Jan 02, 2018 - Buffalo 104 vs. Toledo 94
- Jan 03, 2017 - Toledo 86 vs. Buffalo 54
- Feb 09, 2016 - Toledo 71 vs. Buffalo 69
- Jan 30, 2016 - Buffalo 73 vs. Toledo 68