The Toledo Rockets will try to continue climbing in the MAC standings when they face the Buffalo Bulls on Friday night. Toledo has bounced back from a loss to Kent State with a pair of wins against Northern Illinois and Ohio. Buffalo snapped a two-game losing streak with a 100-71 win against Bowling Green on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Rockets are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Buffalo vs. Toledo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 168.

Buffalo vs. Toledo spread: Toledo -5.5

Buffalo vs. Toledo over/under: 168 points

Buffalo vs. Toledo money line: Buffalo +175, Toledo -210

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo is coming off its strongest performance of the season, rolling to a 100-71 win against Bowling Green on Tuesday night. The Bulls were only 6.5-point favorites in that matchup, but they jumped out to a 48-33 lead at halftime and never looked back. Zid Powell led the way with 27 points and 10 rebounds in a double-double effort, while Curtis Jones added 15 points.

Jones has been Buffalo's leading scorer this season, averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Powell (14.1) and Isaiah Adams (10.4) are both scoring in double figures as well. The Bulls have been tough to beat at home, covering the spread in five consecutive games at Alumni Arena.

Why Toledo can cover

Toledo has been the best offensive team in the conference throughout the season, and it ranks No. 13 in KenPom's national ratings. The Rockets poured in 84 points in their 17-point win against Northern Illinois last Saturday before scoring 90 points in a 15-point win against Ohio. Their high-scoring attack has allowed them to cover the spread in four of their last six games.

Senior forward JT Shumate leads the team with 18.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, while junior guard RayJ Dennis is adding 18.3 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds. Senior forward Setric Millner Jr. (14.3) and sophomore guard Dante Maddox Jr. (10.7) have been key contributors as well. Toledo has had no problem playing at Buffalo in recent years, covering the spread in 10 of its last 14 trips there.

