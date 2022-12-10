Who's Playing

Canisius @ Toledo

Current Records: Canisius 2-6; Toledo 6-3

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Canisius Golden Griffins at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Savage Arena. Toledo is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Rockets beat the Northern Iowa Panthers 83-75 on Tuesday. Toledo relied on the efforts of forward JT Shumate, who had 24 points along with six rebounds, and guard RayJ Dennis, who had 21 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Canisius on Sunday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 90-60 punch to the gut against the Iona Gaels.

Toledo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Canisius have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Rockets are now 6-3 while the Golden Griffins sit at 2-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toledo is worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.3 on average. Canisius has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.