The 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase continues on Tuesday with another full slate of college basketball action. In the first game of the day, the East Carolina Pirates take on the Toledo Rockets in a non-conference battle. Both teams are 3-1 this season after losses on Monday. East Carolina fell to Indiana State, while Toledo lost to UM-Kansas City in Estero, Fla.

Tip-off is at 11 a.m. ET at Hertz Arena. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rockets as 9-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 155 in the latest Toledo vs. East Carolina odds. Before making any East Carolina vs. Toledo picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Toledo vs. ECU and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for ECU vs. Toledo:

Toledo vs. East Carolina spread: Toledo -9

Toledo vs. East Carolina over/under: 155 points

Toledo vs. East Carolina money line: Toledo -450, ECU +350

TOL: The Rockets are 3-1 against the spread this season

ECU: The Pirates are 3-1 against the spread this season

Toledo vs. East Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Toledo can cover

Toledo's offense struggled a bit in the Gulf Coast Showcase opener on Monday, but the Rockets have strong offensive metrics. Toledo is in the top 35 of the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the Rockets are averaging more than 90 points per game. The Rockets are shooting 39.3% from 3-point range, an elite figure, and Toledo is also converting almost 56% of shots inside the arc. Toledo is taking care of the ball with high-end effectiveness, committing a turnover on only 14.4% of possessions, and only 7.5% of possessions end with a live-ball giveaway.

The Rockets have a 32.4% offensive rebound rate that is well above the national average, and East Carolina is strongly below-average in free throw prevention on defense. Toledo is also facing an East Carolina defense that is below-average in turnover creation rate, and the Pirates also have a 20.3% turnover rate on the offensive side.

Why ECU can cover

East Carolina is 3-1 and performing well to begin the season. The Pirates are in the top 15 of the country in free throw creation rate, and East Carolina has a 35.4% offensive rebound rate that brings an edge in the possession battle. East Carolina is also in the top 25 of the country in 3-point attempt rate, making an above-average number of triples, and the Pirates are shooting almost 51% on 2-point attempts.

Toledo is below-average in turnover creation on defense, with the Rockets yielding 36.1% shooting on 3-point attempts and blocking only 6.9% of shot attempts. East Carolina has a 73.1% defensive rebound rate, with opponents shooting fewer than 47% on 2-point attempts and the Pirates blocking more than 10% of shot attempts. Toledo is outside the top 250 of the nation in free throw creation rate in 2022-23.

How to make East Carolina vs. Toledo picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 151 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time. You can see the picks here.

So who wins Toledo vs. ECU? And which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.