The Toledo Rockets look to stay hot and atop the Mid-American Conference standings when they take on the host Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday. The Rockets (8-3) are off to their best start in MAC play since starting 7-0 during the 2006-07 season en route to a 14-2 mark and MAC regular season title. The Golden Flashes (3-2), meanwhile, are 0-1 and tied with Miami, Ohio, for ninth-place in the league. They opened MAC play on New Year's Day with a 66-62 setback at Akron.

Tip-off from Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio, is set for 2 p.m. ET. Toledo leads the all-time series 83-51, but Kent State won both meetings last season. The Golden Flashes are two-point favorites in the latest Toledo vs. Kent State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 146.5. Before making any Kent State vs. Toledo picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Toledo vs. Kent State spread: Kent State -2

Toledo vs. Kent State over-under: 146.5 points

TOL: Coach Tod Kowalczyk has guided the team to four 20-win seasons in the last seven years

KS: Ranks first in the MAC in scoring defense at 63.4 points per game

Why Toledo can cover



The Rockets have four players averaging in double figures, including senior guard Marreon Jackson. Jackson leads the team with 15.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game, as well as free throw percentage at 97.6. He made a school-record 41 consecutive free throws to open the season, and has also scored in double figures in a career-high 32 straight games. He ranks 16th on Toledo's career scoring list with 1,444 points.

Also leading the way is freshman guard Ryan Rollins, who is second on the team in scoring at 14.4 points per game and rebounding at 5.8. He scored a season-high 20 points twice – at Xavier on Nov. 27 and at Western Michigan on Saturday. Rollins also has a pair of double-doubles.

Why Kent State can cover

The Golden Flashes have three players averaging in double figures. Leading the way is senior guard Mike Nuga, who averages 18 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He is connecting on 48.6 percent of his shots from the floor, including 35 percent from 3-point range. He is also hitting 72.7 percent of his free throws. Nuga has scored in double figures in all five games this year, including 20 at Virginia on Dec. 4.

Senior forward Danny Pippen is second on the team in scoring at 16.8 points and in rebounds at 6.8. He is also averaging 2.8 assists, one steal and 0.8 blocked shots. Last season, Pippen played in 31 games with 28 starts. He averaged 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. His 47 total blocks rank fourth in program history.

