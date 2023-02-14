Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Toledo

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 8-17; Toledo 19-6

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are 13-0 against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Toledo and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Savage Arena. The Rockets are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Toledo beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles 70-63 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Miami (Ohio) this past Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 66-60 to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Toledo's victory brought them up to 19-6 while the RedHawks' loss pulled them down to 8-17. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rockets are sixth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.8 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 13th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a big 16-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last nine years.