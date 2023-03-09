Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Toledo

Regular Season Records: Miami (Ohio) 12-19; Toledo 25-6

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are 14-0 against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Toledo and Miami (Ohio) are set to clash at 11 a.m. ET March 9 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney. The Rockets should still be riding high after a victory, while Miami (Ohio) will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Ball State Cardinals typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Toledo proved too difficult a challenge. Toledo snuck past the Cardinals with an 87-81 win. Toledo's guard RayJ Dennis did his thing and had 32 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 68-63 to the Buffalo Bulls. Miami (Ohio)'s defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Morgan Safford, who had 14 points in addition to five rebounds.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rockets rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.60% on the season. Less enviably, Miami (Ohio) has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 48th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 a.m. ET

Thursday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last nine years.