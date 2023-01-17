Who's Playing
Ohio @ Toledo
Current Records: Ohio 9-8; Toledo 11-6
What to Know
The Toledo Rockets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Rockets and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. Toledo won both of their matches against Ohio last season (87-69 and 77-62) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Toledo strolled past the Northern Illinois Huskies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 84-67.
Meanwhile, Ohio entered their contest against the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Ohio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-65 to Kent State. Forward Dwight Wilson III did his best for the Bobcats, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with nine boards.
Toledo's win lifted them to 11-6 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 9-8. We'll see if the Rockets can repeat their recent success or if Ohio bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toledo have won eight out of their last 11 games against Ohio.
- Feb 08, 2022 - Toledo 77 vs. Ohio 62
- Jan 21, 2022 - Toledo 87 vs. Ohio 69
- Mar 12, 2021 - Ohio 87 vs. Toledo 80
- Jan 08, 2021 - Toledo 95 vs. Ohio 78
- Jan 21, 2020 - Toledo 83 vs. Ohio 74
- Jan 18, 2019 - Toledo 75 vs. Ohio 52
- Feb 13, 2018 - Toledo 82 vs. Ohio 74
- Jan 16, 2018 - Toledo 91 vs. Ohio 57
- Mar 09, 2017 - Ohio 67 vs. Toledo 66
- Jan 24, 2017 - Toledo 79 vs. Ohio 76
- Jan 26, 2016 - Ohio 81 vs. Toledo 79