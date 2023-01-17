Who's Playing

Ohio @ Toledo

Current Records: Ohio 9-8; Toledo 11-6

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Rockets and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. Toledo won both of their matches against Ohio last season (87-69 and 77-62) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Toledo strolled past the Northern Illinois Huskies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 84-67.

Meanwhile, Ohio entered their contest against the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Ohio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-65 to Kent State. Forward Dwight Wilson III did his best for the Bobcats, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with nine boards.

Toledo's win lifted them to 11-6 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 9-8. We'll see if the Rockets can repeat their recent success or if Ohio bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won eight out of their last 11 games against Ohio.