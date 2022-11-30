Who's Playing

Richmond @ Toledo

Current Records: Richmond 3-3; Toledo 4-2

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will square off against the Toledo Rockets on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Savage Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Richmond has more to be thankful for after their game against the Temple Owls last Tuesday. The Spiders took down Temple 61-49. Richmond's forward Tyler Burton filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points along with six boards.

As for Toledo, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They captured a comfortable 82-69 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse last week.

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last season, Richmond came out ahead of the Rockets 72-69 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Toledo.