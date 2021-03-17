The Richmond Spiders will take on the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UNT Coliseum. Toledo is 21-8 overall, while the Spiders are 13-8. Richmond has won just three of its last 10 games played in March. The Rockets, meanwhile, are 15-5 in their last 20 games.

The Rockets are favored by three-points in the latest Richmond vs. Toledo odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 152.5. Before entering any Toledo vs. Richmond picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Richmond vs. Toledo spread: Richmond +3

Richmond vs. Toledo over-under: 152.5 points

Richmond vs. Toledo money line: Toledo -160, Richmond +140

What you need to know about Richmond

Richmond was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as the Spiders fell 67-62 to the Duquesne Dukes on Thursday, March 4. Forward Grant Golden wasn't much of a difference maker for Richmond; Golden played for 29 minutes with 10 points and six turnovers. Despite his subdued performance in his last outing, Golden enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The Spiders are 10-1 in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday. However, Richmond is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six games overall.

What you need to know about Toledo

Meanwhile, Toledo came up short against the Ohio Bobcats this past Friday, falling 87-80. Toledo's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Setric Millner Jr., who had 26 points along with nine rebounds, and guard Marreon Jackson, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points. Jackson leads the Rockets in scoring, averaging 18.4 points per game.

The Rockets are 15-5 in their last 20 games when playing as the favorite. However, Toledo has struggled mightily against opponents from the Atlantic 10 conference. In fact, the Rockets are 1-8 in their last nine meetings against an Atlantic 10 opponent.

