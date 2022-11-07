Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Toledo

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons and the Toledo Rockets will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Savage Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Valpo (14-18), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Toledo ended up 26-8 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Dayton Flyers 74-55.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Beacons allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 45.60% from the floor, which was the 48th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 86%) in college basketball. The Rockets' offense has more to brag about, as they they were 17th best (top 5%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.90%.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Valpo will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 13-point favorite against the Beacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Toledo have won two out of their last three games against Valparaiso.