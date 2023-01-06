Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Toledo

Current Records: Western Michigan 4-10; Toledo 9-5

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are 12-3 against the Western Michigan Broncos since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Toledo's homestand continues as they prepare to take on WMU at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 6 at Savage Arena. The Rockets won both of their matches against the Broncos last season (83-56 and 92-50) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The point spread favored Toledo on Tuesday, but luck did not. They took a 90-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ball State Cardinals. That makes it the first time this season Toledo has let down their home crowd. One thing holding Toledo back was the mediocre play of forward Setric Millner Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Broncos came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday, falling 80-72. Despite the loss, WMU got a solid performance out of guard Tray Maddox Jr., who had 18 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

The Rockets are now 9-5 while WMU sits at 4-10. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toledo comes into the contest boasting the 26th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9. Less enviably, WMU is 356th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Toledo have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Western Michigan.