Michigan State coach Tom Izzo expressed more concern about college basketball's future following Baylor landing former 2023 NBA Draft pick James Nnaji. It represents an unprecedented move after his multiple professional years in Europe.

Nnaji, who never signed an NBA contract, most recently played with Yukatel Merkezefendi in Turkey on loan from Spain's FC Barcelona. He averaged 7.5 and 4.0 rebounds with Yukatel Merkezefendi. Nnaji and Barcelona mutually agreed to part ways after the 2024-25 season before he played with the Knicks in the 2025 Summer League.

Now, Baylor and coach Scott Drew get an immediately eligible 21-year-old 7-footer to help fill the frontcourt void left by injuries to Juslin Bodo Bodo (arm) and Maikcol Perez (ACL).

"Now we're taking guys that were drafted in the NBA and everything?," Izzo said. "I said it to you a month and a half ago – c'mon Magic (Johnson) and Gary (Harris), let's go baby, let's do it. Why not? I mean, if that's what we're going to, shame on the NCAA. Shame on the coaches, too. But shame on the NCAA, because coaches are gonna do what they gotta do, I guess. But the NCAA is the one. Those people on those committees that are making those decisions to allow something so ridiculous and not think of the kid.

"So everybody talks about me thinking of my program or I'm selfish. No. Get that straight, for all of you. I'm thinking of, what is best for my son if he was in that position? And I just don't agree with it."

Izzo said he would like to "poll 360 coaches" and see how many agreed with this ruling in favor of Baylor. Izzo previously ripped transfer portal culture in August.

"Write this one down: It's gonna get me," Izzo said. "I'm just not gonna let it bother me. But it's gonna get me sooner or later. Sooner or later, it's gonna get me. Not that I'm too stubborn not to ever do anything."

Izzo later directed his criticism toward NCAA president Charlie Baker, though he didn't mention him by name.

"What we've done in the NCAA has been an absolute travesty to me," Izzo said. "We're just worried about getting sued and we're not gonna fight anybody. And I think leadership means you fight and you make decisions that are sometimes unpopular."