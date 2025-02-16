Michigan State coach Tom Izzo passed Indiana legend Bob Knight for most career Big Ten victories on Saturday as the No. 11 Spartans used a big second half to win 79-65 at Illinois. The outcome propelled Izzo to the 354-win plateau in Big Ten games, a mark that proved elusive during a challenging two-week stretch for the Spartans.

Following a 9-0 start to Big Ten play that left Izzo one win short of matching Knight, the Spartans proceeded to lose three of their next four entering their showdown with Illinois. Izzo tied Knight with Michigan State's win over Oregon last Saturday but was denied the outright record in a Tuesday home loss to Indiana.

That outcome, which came against Knight's former school, was a surprise since the Hoosiers entered as losers of five straight. The Illini seemed destined to prolong Izzo's accomplishment even further in the first half on Saturday as they opened up an early 31-15 lead.

But Michigan State (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) outscored Illinois (17-9, 9-7) 42-24 over the second half. Jaxon Kohler led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans, and Tre Holloman added 14. Knight coached Indiana from 1971-2000. His 30-year run in the Big Ten began at a time when there were just 14 league games each season, compared to the 20 league games the league has played in each of the past seven seasons.

Izzo has guided the Spartans to eight Final Four appearances and the 2000 national title. Michigan State has reached every NCAA Tournament since 1998 under Izzo's leadership.