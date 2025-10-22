Michigan State coach Tom Izzo expressed frustration and confusion related to the NCAA's recent decision to allow former NBA G League players to compete in Division I basketball. He called the move another sign of a system that's losing its direction. The issue gained attention this week when London Johnson, a former four-star recruit who spent three years in the G League, committed to play at Louisville. His move came just weeks after Thierry Darlan, another G League veteran, was ruled eligible to join Santa Clara.

"This was sprung on us again," Izzo said. "A guy can be in the G League for two or three years and all of a sudden he's eligible? Most of my people knew nothing about it. I'm not really excited about the NCAA or whoever's making these decisions not talking to us, just letting it go because they're afraid they're gonna get sued."

Under previous NCAA amateurism rules, athletes who accepted pay beyond basic expenses could not return to college competition. Johnson signed a reported two-year $1.1 million deal to join the now-defunct G League Ignite program out of high school in 2022. Darlan, a native of the Central African Republic, played in the NBA Academy Africa program before he joined the G League.

The NCAA has not formally announced a new policy, but its handling of these cases raised questions about distinguishment between professional and amateur players. NIL has already blurred those distinctions, as well as the growth of the transfer portal.

"What about the freshman you recruited there?" Izzo said. "That's somebody's son and he thinks he's got himself a good place and then all of a sudden, shazam, they pull out of their hat and bring a 21- or 22-year-old in. To me, it's ridiculous. To me, it's embarrassing."

Now entering his 31st season, Izzo said neither he nor other coaches he's spoken with were informed of any eligibility changes. He urged the NCAA to be more transparent and to "regroup" before further eroding the structure of college basketball.

"Maybe it's me, maybe I'm the dummy but I'll never agree to that stuff," Izzo said. "I think we're really hurting the seniors in high school, giving them a chance. What's the age limit now -- is it 30? If you have three beards and two mustaches are you illegal? What is it going to be?"

While Izzo joked that the NCAA's decision might let him call up Magic Johnson and other former Spartans now in the NBA to return, the humor didn't mask his frustration. The Hall of Fame coach made it clear the changes reflect a deeper problem with how the sport is being managed.

Johnson, 21, averaged 7.8 points and 3.0 assists per game across three G League seasons, spending time with the Ignite, Maine Celtics and Cleveland Charge. According to On3, he will sit out this season at Louisville and become eligible to play in 2026-27, with two years of college eligibility remaining.