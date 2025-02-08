Michigan State coach Tom Izzo matched Indiana legend Bob Knight for most career Big Ten victories, finally reaching a number of 353 that proved to be somewhat elusive in a pair of road losses to USC and UCLA in the past week. Tying that record nearly had to wait again before the No. 9 Spartans roared back from a 14-point halftime deficit Saturday to beat Oregon 86-74.
Clearly, it didn't come easily. The losses to USC and UCLA halted Michigan State's perfect (9-0) start to Big Ten play. After Oregon scored 50 first half points — the most allowed by Michigan State in a game since 2018 — it looked like the milestone may be delayed again; however, it may have been some classic Izzo antics that rallied his team to avoid its first home loss of the season.
An irate Izzo picked up a technical foul protesting a foul with 13:11 remaining in the game. After four subsequent Oregon free throws, the Ducks led 62-53. But after the 70-year-old Izzo's testy exchange, the Spartans (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten) outscored Oregon 33-12 and forced Ducks to miss 13 of their final 17 shots.
Michigan State outscored Oregon 12-0 in second-chance points in the second half, and Jase Richardson turned in a huge performance as the Spartans overcame a halftime deficit this large for the first time since 2020. Richardson totaled a career-high 29 points in a fitting tribute to Izzo's legacy.
Jason Richardson is HYPED after this play by his son, Jase 🔥@MSU_Basketball x @JaseRich4 pic.twitter.com/iLpAJ3t0wZ— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 8, 2025
The freshman guard is the son of former Michigan State star Jason Richardson, who was part of Michigan State's 2000 national title team and an All-American the following season as the Spartans returned to the Final Four. Now, roughly a quarter-century after his father thrived while playing for Izzo, Richardson is part of why Izzo's 30th season is perhaps his best in years.
The Spartans entered the day as a projected No. 3 seed in Jerry Palm's NCAA Tournament Bracketology, which would be their best seeding since 2019.