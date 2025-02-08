Michigan State coach Tom Izzo matched Indiana legend Bob Knight for most career Big Ten victories, finally reaching a number of 353 that proved to be somewhat elusive in a pair of road losses to USC and UCLA in the past week. Tying that record nearly had to wait again before the No. 9 Spartans roared back from a 14-point halftime deficit Saturday to beat Oregon 86-74.

Clearly, it didn't come easily. The losses to USC and UCLA halted Michigan State's perfect (9-0) start to Big Ten play. After Oregon scored 50 first half points — the most allowed by Michigan State in a game since 2018 — it looked like the milestone may be delayed again; however, it may have been some classic Izzo antics that rallied his team to avoid its first home loss of the season.

An irate Izzo picked up a technical foul protesting a foul with 13:11 remaining in the game. After four subsequent Oregon free throws, the Ducks led 62-53. But after the 70-year-old Izzo's testy exchange, the Spartans (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten) outscored Oregon 33-12 and forced Ducks to miss 13 of their final 17 shots.

Michigan State outscored Oregon 12-0 in second-chance points in the second half, and Jase Richardson turned in a huge performance as the Spartans overcame a halftime deficit this large for the first time since 2020. Richardson totaled a career-high 29 points in a fitting tribute to Izzo's legacy.

The freshman guard is the son of former Michigan State star Jason Richardson, who was part of Michigan State's 2000 national title team and an All-American the following season as the Spartans returned to the Final Four. Now, roughly a quarter-century after his father thrived while playing for Izzo, Richardson is part of why Izzo's 30th season is perhaps his best in years.

The Spartans entered the day as a projected No. 3 seed in Jerry Palm's NCAA Tournament Bracketology, which would be their best seeding since 2019.