Tom Izzo to injured Miles Bridges: 'If you ever get hurt again, I'm gonna kill ya'

No. 4 Michigan State has been without its unquestioned leader Miles Bridges for just one game, but coach Tom Izzo is already itching to get his star back into the lineup.

Bridges did not play in the DePaul game on Thursday, a 73-51 win for Sparty, and will be a game-time decision on Friday against UConn as he continues rehabbing from a sprained ankle. Although his long-term (and perhaps short-term) prognosis is not serious, the Hall of Fame coach can't wait to see him back on the floor.

"I miss Miles," Izzo said via ESPN. "I told him on the bench, 'If you ever get hurt again, I'm gonna kill ya.'"

Let's just assume he's being a little melodramatic.

Bridges sustained the ankle injury on Sunday, causing him to miss Thursday's PK80 Invitational opener. Izzo said if the stakes were higher, his star would be in the lineup. But for now, Michigan State is playing it safe with its best player and not looking to risk further injury.

Bridges, a sophomore, is the team leader in scoring with 19.7 points per game this season. He also leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.0 and blocks per game with 2.3.

The Spartans face UConn in the PK80 Invitational on Friday night at midnight ET, and Bridges is expected to be a game-time decision once again.