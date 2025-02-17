A big shakeup is imminent near the top of the AP Top 25 poll Monday after No. 1 Auburn won decisively over No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa over the weekend and No. 5 Tennessee succumbed to No. 15 Kentucky for the second time this season. No. 3 Florida appears primed to be among the biggest beneficiaries of that mayhem with a bump to No. 2 in my projections for Monday's poll in the latest edition of Tomorrow's Top 25 Today, wherein I forecast how I think voters will formulate their ballots based off the week's results.
The rise to No. 2 -- one week after being tied with Duke at No. 3 -- would mark the highest spot for the Gators in the AP poll since 2013-14, when it finished the final four weeks at No. 1 before falling to eventual national champion UConn in the Final Four. Florida improved to 22-3 on the season with wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina this week, which came on the heels of downing No. 1 Auburn -- UF's second win over a No. 1-ranked team this season -- the week prior.
At the top of the poll Monday will once again be Auburn, which retained its spot at No. 1 last week despite the Florida loss, though how tight its grip on the spot will be of most interest. Auburn's run as the unanimous No. 1 ended last week at three weeks and it split first-place votes with three other teams, but its statement win over a rival this weekend should buy it back some believers. With Duke and Florida likely to be in contention for the No. 2 spot, Auburn appears the obvious choice at No. 1, and a taking back of unanimous status could be in the cards.
Below is how I project the poll to shake out Monday.
|1
|The choice at No. 1 for voters is obvious, but will it be unanimous? It's very possible after Auburn downed No. 2 Alabama in impressive fashion on the road over the weekend to secure a nation-leading 14th Quadrant 1 win. Last week: No. 1
|2
|Florida kept things cruising after downing No. 1 Auburn a week ago with double-digit victories over Mississippi State and South Carolina in SEC play despite Alijah Martin missing one game and Alex Condon missing another. Last week: No. 3
|3
|A return back to No. 2 -- where it was for three straight weeks before last week -- could be in play for Duke one week after tying Florida for the No. 3 spot. It beat Cal and Stanford in two outings this week. Last week: No. 3
|4
|It's unlikely Alabama falls terribly far, if at all, after losing to an Auburn team that looks to be in its own tier at the top of the sport right now. The Saturday loss to the Tigers was Alabama's first in more than a month. Last week: No. 2
|5
|Houston's bid to go back-to-back as Big 12 champions improved dramatically this week with a home win over Baylor and a close road victory at Arizona. It has won 17 of its last 18 games. Last week: No. 6
|6
|Kentucky handed Tennessee its first loss of the month and completed its season sweep of the Vols. They responded Saturday with a resilient come-from-behind road win over Vandy. Last week: No. 5
|7
|With wins in five straight and in seven of its last eight, Texas A&M has managed to hang around in a deep SEC race. They held off Georgia and Arkansas at home this week. Last week: No. 8
|8
|With Milan Momcilovic back in the lineup, Iowa State has returned to form with the look and feel of a top-10 team. It has won three consecutive games in Big 12 play by an average margin of 17.6 points. Last week: No. 10
|9
|St. John's took its first loss of the calendar year Wednesday, falling 73-71 at Villanova. But it bounced back Sunday with a nice win over red-hot Creighton, helping it remain alone atop the Big East standings. Last week: No. 9
|10
|JT Toppin scored 41 and 32 points vs. Arizona State and Oklahoma State this week, respectively. Texas Tech has won nine of its last 10 and remains in the Big 12 title mix. Last week: No. 12
|11
|I anticipate voters will be aggressive this week in reacting to Michigan's recent run. They have scored four Quadrant 1 wins in their last six outings led by big wins this week over Purdue and at Ohio State. Last week: No. 20
|12
|Don't look now, but Wisconsin has asserted itself in the Big Ten title race thanks to a four-game winning streak that includes victories in February over Iowa and Purdue, among others. It is 10-4 in league play. Last week: No. 16
|13
|The Big Ten appeared Purdue's to lose a week ago and now it is chasing from behind after losses this week to Michigan and Wisconsin. It goes on the road for another stiff test Tuesday vs. Michigan State. Last week: No. 7
|14
|Tom Izzo's team went from 18-2 overall and a perfect 9-0 in Big Ten play to 20-5 overall and 11-3 in Big Ten play in the span of just over two weeks. A 1-1 week with a loss to Indiana and a road win over Illinois was a microcosm of the perplexing puzzle that is the Spartans right now. Last week: No. 11
|15
|Missouri shook off its first losing streak of the season with comfortable wins over OU and Georgia this week. It faces a big test Wednesday with Alabama coming to Columbia. Last week: No. 21
|16
|In a down year for the AAC, Sunday's loss at Wichita State is a particularly tough one to swallow for Memphis. That may cost the Tigers on Monday at least a few spots. Last week: No. 14
|17
|Arizona was one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 a week ago but ran into teams hotter than it right now -- Kansas State and Houston -- both of which dealt the Wildcats losses this week. Last week: No. 13
|18
|Injuries are piling up for Kentucky with Kerr Kriisa still out and now Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler dealing with new injuries. UK went 1-1 this week despite that highlighted by a home win over Tennessee. Last week: No. 15
|19
|The Marquette team that started the season 15-2 hasn't been the same team we've seen the last few weeks as it has struggled in Big East play with three losses in its last four outings. The next 10 days should provide a reprieve in the schedule to get back on track. Last week: No. 18
|20
|Chris Jans' Bulldogs beat Ole Miss over the weekend in hostile territory to complete the season sweep of the Rebels and further burnish its resume. They get Texas A&M at home on Tuesday. Last week: No. 22
|21
|With wins over Duke and North Carolina at its sails, Clemson continued its momentum this week with a 72-46 demolition of Florida State, marking the team's second-largest victory margin in school history. Last week: No. 23
|22
|The inconsistency of Kansas -- it has alternated between losses and wins for three straight weeks -- hasn't yet cost KU a spot in the rankings. Yet. That threat is looming after falling to Utah on Saturday. Last week: No. 17
|23
|Chris Jans won the battle of the Chris' and downed Chris Beard's Rebels on Saturday, but February has overall been good to Ole Miss. It is 3-2 on the month with a nice win over Kentucky among them. Last week: No. 19
|24
|Maryland went 2-0 this week with a dominant home win over Iowa and an impressive road victory inside Pinnacle Bank over Nebraska. Last week: No. 25
|25
|UCLA deserves a spot in the top 25 and I believe voters will move the Bruins back into the mix despite a close road loss to Illinois this week. They are 8-1 in their last nine games. Last week: NR
Projected to drop out: Illinois