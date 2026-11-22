This week in college basketball was chaotic. No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 UConn and No. 5 Duke all lost. Houston went on an incredible run to capture the Players Era 8 title by defeating Rutgers, Florida and Big 12 foe Kansas to improve to 6-0.

While next week's poll will be tighter at the top than any previous week, Houston is projected to move up seven spots to No. 1. The last time the Cougars were No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll was during the first in-season poll of the 2025-26 campaign. Houston jumped Purdue for No. 1 despite neither team suffering a loss that week.

With four of the top five teams losing, there will be serious shakeup throughout the poll. Virginia is expected to jump two spots to No. 2 this week, while Texas Tech and Illinois are also due for a sizeable jump.

Mark Pope misses again by pointing to Kentucky's lack of experience after loss to Indiana Cameron Salerno

UCLA nearly became the latest top-10 team to lose this week but held off a late rally from Cal State Fullerton to stay undefeated. The Bruins were a 30.5-point favorite in that game and a loss would've marked one of the biggest college basketball upsets in recent memory.

With so much uncertainty surrounding this week's poll, here is how we project AP voters will cast their ballots. The teams projected to drop out this week: Arkansas and Michigan.

1. Houston

Record: 6-0

Last week's results: Beat Rutgers 85-73; beat No. 1 Florida 86-76; beat No. 11 Kansas 92-83

Kelvin Sampson has done it again. Despite losing four starters from last year's roster, Houston is once again looking like a national title contender after an impressive run in Las Vegas that included wins over Rutgers, Florida and Kansas. LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr. has been playing like a legit star this season. Last week: 8

Everyone underrated Houston. Again. And now Kelvin Sampson has his most dangerous offense yet Matt Norlander

2. Virginia

Record: 7-0

Last week's results: Beat Old Dominion 85-65; beat Loyola (Md) 103-61.

The last time Virginia was ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll was four years ago. After the top three teams ranked in front of them lost this week, the Cavaliers should get a boost. It wouldn't be surprising if UVa also got some first-place votes this week. Last week: 4

3. Texas Tech

Record: 5-0

Last week's results: Beat LSU New Orleans 86-41.

Texas Tech's win over Illinois is going to age as one of the best wins of the entire season. After moving to 5-0 with a win over LSU New Orleans, the Red Raiders should receive a boost from voters ahead of a massive showdown against Louisville next week. Last week: 9

4. UCLA

Record: 5-0

Last week's results: Beat Long Beach State 105-66; beat Cal State Fullerton 75-71; SUN vs. Delaware

It wasn't pretty, but UCLA is still undefeated after holding off Cal State Fullerton at home. A loss would've dropped UCLA out of the top 10. However, because so many teams lost in front of them, the voters should bump them a few spots. UCLA is in action on Sunday night against Delaware. Last week: 7

5. Florida

Record: 6-1

Last week's results: Beat Notre Dame 86-78; lost to No. 8 Houston 86-76; beat West Virginia 85-72

The preseason top-ranked team suffered their first loss in a rematch of the 2025 national title game against Houston. The Gators left Las Vegas with a win after holding off West Virginia in the third-place game. Last week: 1

6. Illinois

Record: 5-1

Last week's results: Beat No. 5 Duke 99-78; beat Eastern Illinois 114-52

Even without preseason All-American David Mirkovic, Illinois is playing like a top-three team in the sport. Andrej Stojaković had what could go down as the best individual performance in college basketball this season after dropping 46 points in a win over Duke. Freshman guard Quentin Coleman is also playing at an extremely high level. Last week: 10

College basketball rankings: Duke plummets in updated Top 25 And 1 after embarrassing home loss to Illinois Gary Parrish

7. Texas

Record: 5-0

Last week's results: beat Southern Utah 92-68. SUN vs. Southern Indiana, 3 p.m.

Texas improved to 6-0 with a win over Southern Indiana on Sunday. The Longhorns have a matchup looming against Georgetown next week. Last week: 6

8. Arizona

Record: 4-1

Last week's results: Beat No. 3 UConn 85-79.

Arizona still doesn't know whether or when Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey will be eligible this season. It didn't matter against UConn, as the Wildcats secured their biggest win of the season at home behind 20 points from star forward Ivan Kharchenkov. Last week: 12

9. UConn

Record: 4-1

Last week's results: Lost to No. 12 Arizona 85-79.

UConn is expected to drop a few spots — potentially even behind Arizona — after suffering its first loss of the season on the road. Despite the loss, Braylon Mullins finished with 29 points. A big showdown against Duke awaits. Last week: 3

No. 12 Arizona flexes on No. 3 UConn, keeping Dan Hurley from returning to No. 1 perch in AP Top 25 Isaac Trotter

10. Tennessee

Record: 5-0

Last week's results: Beat No. 2 Michigan State 61-46; beat Coastal Carolina 78-51.

Tennessee needed a win against a quality opponent like Michigan State in the worst way. The Vols didn't look like a top 10 team to start the season, but a win over MSU at home should be a huge morale boost. Last week: 14

11. Michigan State

Record: 5-1

Last week's results: Lost to No. 14 Tennessee 61-46; beat Detroit Mercy 91-70.

Michigan State made nine total field goals against Tennessee during its first loss of the season. It was ugly hoops. Jeremy Fears Jr. didn't record a field goal and all 16 of his points came from the charity stripe. A matchup against Arkansas on Thanksgiving looms. Last week: 2

College Basketball Power Rankings: Duke, Michigan State drop after eye-opening losses Cameron Salerno

12. Kansas

Record: 5-1

Last week's results: Beat UNLV 102-77; beat West Virginia 86-82; lost to No. 8 Houston 92-83.

There was a scary moment earlier this week for Kansas when star freshman Tyran Stokes exited the game against UNLV with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury. Luckily for Kansas and Stokes, he missed just one game and returned against Houston. Stokes is really looking comfortable out there, which is good for Kansas' chances of making a run. Last week: 11

13. Vanderbilt

Record: 6-0

Last week's results: Beat Eastern Illinois 96-50; beat UCF 82-74.

Vanderbilt may be flying under the radar among SEC contenders during the first few weeks of the season, but this is a team that has the potential to be a top-10 team in the near future. The way Tyler Tanner is able to rebound for a guard his size is special. Last week: 15

14. St. John's

Record: 5-0

Last week's result: Beat Siena 119-72.

St. John's was in action just once this past week, resulting in an 119-72 win over Siena. Prized newcomer Quinn Ellis recorded 10 assists in that win, which was the first double-double of his college career. Last week: 13

15. Alabama

Record: 5-0

Last week's results: beat Kennesaw State 109-91.

It should come as no surprise that Alabama once again has an elite offense. The Crimson Tide finished with 109 points during their win against Kennesaw State, marking the third time this season that Nate Oats' team hit the century mark. Last week: 16

16. Miami

Record:5-1

Last week's results: Beat Rider 95-48; beat Manhattan 106-54.

Since suffering a loss to Florida in the season opener, Miami has won five consecutive games. The Hurricanes hit the century mark for the first time this season during their 106-54 win over Manhattan. Last week: 17

17. USC

Record: 5-0

Last week's results: beat Tarleton State 96-51; SUN vs. Louisiana

USC improved to 5-0 with a blowout win over Tarleton State earlier this week. The Trojans are in action on Sunday night against Louisiana. Last week: 19

18. BYU

Record: 5-0

Last week's results: Beat Northern Colorado 98-54.

BYU improved to 5-0 with a 98-54 win over Northern Colorado. Although star guard Robert Wright III didn't play in that win over Northern Colorado, he is averaging a team-high 24.3 points per game this season. Last week: 21

19. Gonzaga

Record: 3-1

Last week's results: Beat Montana State 74-62

Montana State jumped out to an early lead against Gonzaga before the Bulldogs settled in. Gonzaga walked away with a 74-62 win over the Bobcats behind a season-high 21 points from Braden Huff. Last week: 22

20. Indiana

Record: 6-0

Last week's results: Beat No. 20 Arkansas 81-76; beat Kentucky 90-76

Welcome to the rankings, Indiana. The Hoosiers had a strong case to be ranked last week, but after taking down Arkansas and Kentucky in the same week, Darian DeVries team is almost guaranteed to make an appearance in the poll. Last week: NR

Mark Pope misses again by pointing to Kentucky's lack of experience after loss to Indiana Cameron Salerno

21. Louisville

Record: 3-1

Last week's result: Beat Stetson 83-69

Louisville bounced back from its first loss against Memphis last weekend by defeating Stetson 83-69. The Cardinals have a huge test coming up against Texas Tech next week in the Players Era 16. Last week: 23

22. Nebraska

Record: 6-0

Last week's results: Beat South Dakota 73-47; beat Butler 76-74.

Nebraska remained undefeated after a dramatic 76-74 win over Butler. Cale Jacobsen scored a go-ahead layup with 0.4 seconds remaining to complete the comeback. The Cornhuskers trailed by as many as seven points in the final five minutes. Last week: 24

23. Duke

Record: 4-2

Last week's results: Lost to No. 10 Illinois 99-78; beat Washington State 78-74.

Duke is projected to take the biggest hit of any team ranked in next week's Top 25 after suffering its second loss of the season at home against Illinois. It's possible Duke drops out of the poll entirely this week, but we project it'll barely remain in the rankings. Last week: 5

24. LSU

Record: 6-0

Last week's results: Beat Louisiana-Monroe 79-67; beat Queens 106-75

The highlight of the week for LSU was playing RJ Luis Jr. for 15 minutes during a buy game against UL Monroe. The Tigers will move up in this week's poll, but the real question will be: will the SEC punish Will Wade's team after playing Luis? We will see. Last week: 25

If RJ Luis Jr.'s career at LSU is over, he will be remembered for one of biggest bag fumbles of the NIL era Cameron Salerno

25. Texas A&M

Record:6-0

Last week's results: Beat Southeastern Louisiana 101-69; beat TCU 97-92 (OT)

Texas A&M has a strong chance to get ranked this week. The Aggies improved to 6-0 with a win over TCU on the road behind 29 points from PJ Haggerty. Texas A&M also has a win over Oklahoma State this season. Last week: NR