Auburn and Duke will be No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll six consecutive weeks Monday when the latest college basketball rankings refresh. But the revolving door at No. 3 appears poised to once again give us a new team behind the two. With Florida's mid-week loss at Georgia, the Gators' stumble should pave the way for Houston -- now back-to-back Big 12 title winners -- to fill the void and assume its highest ranking of the season.

The Cougars' rise to No. 3 would be the sixth team in a six-week span to be ranked right behind Auburn and Duke.

Houston's rise will have been well-earned to boot. After starting the season ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, it opened the season with a 4-3 record -- falling to Auburn, Alabama and San Diego State in the opening month. It has gone 21-1 since.

That stretch has powered the Cougars to a second consecutive outright Big 12 title and positioned them to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year. As you can see below, it has also put them in a place to be ranked No. 3 behind the steady big two of Auburn and Duke.

So that's how I project it will go Monday.

Below is how I project the AP Top 25 poll to shake out in our latest Tomorrow's Top 25 Today.

Projected to drop out: Mississippi State