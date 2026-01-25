After locking up significant victories over top-10 opponents on Saturday, look for Texas Tech and Illinois to rise and crack the top 10 themselves when the new AP poll is released on Monday. The Illini, who are currently No. 11, knocked off No. 4 Purdue 88-82 on the road to pick up their most impressive victory of the season.

Texas Tech, currently No. 12, edged No. 6 Houston 90-86. It wasn't the Red Raiders' most impressive -- they also own a neutral-site victory over Duke -- but it was nonetheless a sterling addition to the resume.

The question then becomes: what about the teams that lost? Purdue is in for a significant slide after also losing at UCLA this past week. The Boilermakers could drop all the way outside of the top 10 for the first time this season.

That may seem harsh after two narrow Quad 1 losses. But what other options do the voters have? No. 7 Nebraska, No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Michigan State each came out of the past week unscathed, and Purdue is now a three-loss team that hasn't added anything super impressive to its resume in recent weeks. Given what Illinois and Texas Tech accomplished -- and their overall resumes -- some flip-flopping is likely in order.

Here's our best guess at what Monday's AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll will look like following this weekend's results.