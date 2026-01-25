Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Illinois, Texas Tech rise after massive Saturday wins over top-10 opponents
Some seismic results from Saturday's college basketball slate will bring big changes to Monday's AP poll
After locking up significant victories over top-10 opponents on Saturday, look for Texas Tech and Illinois to rise and crack the top 10 themselves when the new AP poll is released on Monday. The Illini, who are currently No. 11, knocked off No. 4 Purdue 88-82 on the road to pick up their most impressive victory of the season.
Texas Tech, currently No. 12, edged No. 6 Houston 90-86. It wasn't the Red Raiders' most impressive -- they also own a neutral-site victory over Duke -- but it was nonetheless a sterling addition to the resume.
The question then becomes: what about the teams that lost? Purdue is in for a significant slide after also losing at UCLA this past week. The Boilermakers could drop all the way outside of the top 10 for the first time this season.
That may seem harsh after two narrow Quad 1 losses. But what other options do the voters have? No. 7 Nebraska, No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Michigan State each came out of the past week unscathed, and Purdue is now a three-loss team that hasn't added anything super impressive to its resume in recent weeks. Given what Illinois and Texas Tech accomplished -- and their overall resumes -- some flip-flopping is likely in order.
Here's our best guess at what Monday's AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll will look like following this weekend's results.
|1
|Arizona cemented its hold on the No. 1 spot by beating Cincinnati and West Virginia by 26 and 25 points, respectively. But the Wildcats' perfect 20-0 (7-0 Big 12) record and unanimous grasp on No. 1 could be at risk on Monday night at BYU.
|2
|UConn got pushed to overtime by Villanova on Saturday in its toughest conference game yet. But the Huskies (19-1, 9-0 Big East) emerged as 75-67 winners and figure to remain No. 2 entering a week that includes a home game against Providence and a trip to Creighton.
|3
|Michigan added double-digit victories over Indiana and Ohio State to its resume over the past week to set up a gargantuan showdown against Nebraska on Tuesday night. Wins over IU and the Buckeyes were nice, but they weren't enough to justify a promotion for the Wolverines (18-1, 8-1 Big Ten).
|4
|Duke's lone game this past week was Saturday's 90-69. The Blue Devils led comfortably for the entire second half while improving to 18-1 (7-0 ACC). This team is cruising through ACC play and will be on the rise in the AP poll after Purdue's two-game skid.
|5
|Nebraska's storybook start continued with steady performances in double-digit victories over Washington and Minnesota. The Cornhuskers are now 20-0 (9-0 Big Ten) and likely to rise. But is this week when the unbeaten ride ends? Games against Michigan and Illinois this week make for a daunting stretch.
|6
|Illinois validated its recent surge with Saturday's head-turning 88-82 road win over Purdue 88-82. The Illini (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) have won nine straight and are operating as one of the best teams in the country from an analytical perspective. If beating the Boilermakers inside Mackey Arena doesn't justify a rankings bump, what does?
|7
|Houston suffered its first loss since Nov. 25 on Saturday, falling 90-86 at Texas Tech in a total thriller. A competitive Big 12 road loss against a highly ranked opponent does nothing to change the long-term outlook on the Cougars (17-2, 5-1 Big 12). But it might bring a small drop in the AP poll.
|8
|Texas Tech exacted revenge on Houston and secured a split in the regular-season series with a thrilling 90-86 victory on Saturday. The Red Raiders (16-4, 6-1 Big 12) are firmly in the Big 12 title hunt and remain the only team this season to beat Duke. Taking down the Cougars should bring a rankings boost.
|9
|Iowa State snapped out of a brief mid-January lull and beat UCF and Oklahoma State by a combined 43 points over the past week. The Cyclones (18-2, 5-2 Big 12) are officially back on track and should move up entering a very manageable week that includes games against Big 12 bottom feeders Colorado and Kansas State.
|10
|Michigan State embarrassed Maryland on Saturday, eviscerating the Terrapins by a final score of 91-48. This has been a a manageable stretch of schedule for the Spartans (18-2, 8-1 Big Ten), which makes a rise in the rankings difficult to justify.
|11
|Playing without top scorers Braden Huff and Graham Ike, Gonzaga flirted with disaster Saturday against San Francisco. The Zags lost a late lead and narrowly survived in the final seconds for a 68-66 win. At 21-1 (9-0 WCC), the Bulldogs deserve a good ranking. But coach Mark Few needs Ike back for this week's showdown with Saint Mary's. Given the improving resumes of the teams around them, a drop is sensible.
|12
|Purdue went 0-2 last week, falling to UCLA and Illinois by a combined eight points. The Boilermakers are still 17-3 (7-2 Big Ten) and a legitimate national title contender, but a hefty drop in the polls is easily justifiable after consecutive losses.
|13
|BYU dispatched rival Utah 91-78 on Saturday in its only game of the week and shouldn't expect a rankings boost from a victory over an inferior opponent. The Cougars (17-2, 5-1 Big 12) needed some rest considering that Arizona and Kansas are on the docket next. We'll learn a lot about BYU this week.
|14
|Given the fact that Kansas went 2-0 this past week and several other teams ahead of the Jayhawks lost, a nice rise in the rankings could be in store. Kansas (15-5, 5-2 Big 12) can prove whether it was justified this coming Saturday, when it faces off with BYU.
|15
|Virginia's defense faltered in the second half of an 85-80 home loss to North Carolina on Saturday. It was a reminder that the Cavaliers (16-3, 5-2 ACC) remain an unfinished product, despite the impressive strides they've taken in coach Ryan Odom's first season. Losing to UNC may not hurt Virginia too much though, since other teams around them in the poll also lost.
|16
|Arkansas handled business against Vanderbilt and LSU this past week, improving to 15-5 (5-2 SEC). The Razorbacks' 25-point beatdown of the Commodores justifies a rankings rise.
|17
|North Carolina beat Notre Dame by 22 and then secured a head-turning road win over Virginia. It was exactly the sort of week the Tar Heels (16-4, 4-3 ACC) needed to justify a rise in the rankings.
|18
|Florida's 76-67 home loss to Auburn on Saturday was one of the day's most confounding results. Just when it seemed the Gators (14-6, 5-2 SEC) were returning to championship form, they got outworked on their own floor by an erratic Tigers team.
|19
|Vanderbilt snapped out of a three-game losing streak with an 88-56 beatdown of Mississippi State on Saturday. It was exactly what the Commodores (17-3, 4-3 SEC) needed after a 16-0 start devolved into a painful reality check amid the grind of league play.
|20
|Alabama (13-6, 3-3 SEC) received quality contributions from Charles Bediako just a week after his last G League appearance. But even a nearly 24-year old center with multiple NBA contracts under his belt couldn't save the Tide from a poor shooting performance in the second half of Saturday night's 79-73 loss to Tennessee.
|21
|Clemson rebounded from an overtime loss against to NC State by edging Georgia Tech on Saturday. At 17-4 (7-1 ACC), the Tigers remain a serious factor in the ACC race entering a light week that includes only a Saturday home game against lowly Pitt.
|22
|Saint Louis upped its winning streak to 13 with a 2-0 road swing through Duquesne and St. Bonaventure this past week. The Billikens (19-1, 7-0 Atlantic 10) just keep winning and should keep rising.
|23
|Louisville handed Virginia Tech at home to reach 14-5, 4-3 ACC). The Saturday tilt was the Cardinals' only of the week, and it shouldn't lead to a poll promotion.
|24
|St. John's rattled off a gritty win over Seton Hall and then survived a challenge from Xavier. The Red Storm have won six in a row and are now 15-5 (8-1 Big East). A return to the polls is justifiable.
|25
|Miami survived a road test from Kent State on Tuesday, winning 107-101 in overtime before getting the rest of the week off. Now 20-0 (8-0 MAC), the Redhawks seem likely to stay put this week.