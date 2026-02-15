Wins by 12 and by 30 over Northwestern and UCLA, respectively, propelled Michigan to 24-1 this week -- and positioned it to take over the No. 1 spot this week. The Wolverines are 14-1 in Big Ten play and in the catbird seat to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Another perfect week has Houston moving up for a fourth consecutive polll and into its highest ranking on the season. It is 23-2 with 17 wins in its last 18 outings.

Consecutive losses after entering the week 23-0 will push Arizona off the No. 1 spot. But voters aren't likely to punish the Wildcats much given the overwhelmingly great start to the season. I have them falling to No. 3 but it's possible Duke jumps to No. 3 and Arizona slides to No. 4.

Duke did not drop in the poll last week after a 71-68 loss at UNC, and I have the Blue Devils remaining at No. 4 after wins over Pitt and Clemson this week. The total number of points in the AP poll should be close between it and Arizona, and a move to No. 3 is in play.

After last week's 81-72 loss at St. John's, UConn responded with wins over Butler and Georgetown to keep its resume at just two losses. It is now 24-2 on the season and 14-1 in Big East play.

The week featured a low low and a high high for Iowa State after an ugly loss at TCU and a dominant home win over Kansas. I have the Cyclones dropping one spot in the rankings Monday, with the weekend win largely offsetting the TCU loss.

Every team ranked between No. 7 and No. 10 took a loss this week, so there should be some upheaval in this range. Voters may elevate Gonzaga, ranked 12th last week, up several spots after it improved to 25-2 this week -- which included a road win over WCC contender Santa Clara.

After three consecutive losses to end January, Purdue has flipped its momentum with four straight wins -- culminating with road victories over Nebraska and Iowa this week. That should push the Boilermakers back inside the top 10.

Voters could reward Florida, winners of 10 of its last 11, with a spot inside the top 10 this week. It defeated Kentucky at home over the weekend to improve to 10-2 in SEC play and stands alone atop the league standings.

This would be a big rise for Virginia but if voters take a hard look at every team's resume in this range, it's hard to argue a five-spot rise isn't warranted. Ryan Odom's Cavaliers have won six straight -- and 11 of 12 -- after a victory over Ohio State this weekend. They are 22-3 overall.

KU began its week with an 82-78 win over No. 1 Arizona and ended it with a 74-56 loss at Iowa State -- tied for its second-largest loss ever to the Cyclones. It's hard to imagine the Jayhawks fall too far, but they are likely to tumble.

Three losses in its last five outings could push Nebraska outside the top 10. All three of those losses have come the last three weeks -- and all three make up its entire loss tally on the season -- but the Cornhuskers are trending down, and voters will take notice.

Coming off a huge home win over Duke last Saturday, UNC fell flat at Miami on Tuesday despite being favorites. That was part of its 1-1 week that culminated with a home win over Pitt.

Grant McCasland's Red Raiders will be moving up after extending their winning streak to three in style with a 78-75 win at No. 1 Arizona on Saturday.

Illinois shook off a two-game funk with a much-needed 71-51 win at home Sunday over Indiana. Both its previous losses were in OT, but came at a time when several other teams in this range were positioned to leap teams in the back half of last week's top 10 -- thus the reason for the Illini dropping to the early teens here.

Following an emotional home win over Big East contender UConn last week, St. John's responded with resilient wins over Xavier and Providence this week, extending its winning streak to 11 games. The Johnnies are very much back to playing like the preseason No. 5 team, though their 9-5 start to the season will likely keep voters from moving it much higher than this range.

Three losses in its last four outings will have voters dropping Michigan State several spots Monday. The only win in that span came against a shorthanded Illinois team in OT.

Vandy bounced back from its ugly home loss at OU last Saturday with wins over Auburn and Texas A&M. It has five wins in its last six games.

A Friday night win over Loyola Chicago moved Saint Louis (24-1) to a perfect 12-0 in A-10 play. With six regular-season games remaining, the Billikens are on a trajectory to be one of only a handful of 30-win teams going into March Madness.

Three consecutive wins -- by an average margin of 20.7 points -- has Arkansas sitting alone in second in the SEC standings and just one game back of Florida. John Calipari's team has a tough mid-week test upcoming with a road trip to Alabama.

Travis Steele's perfect Redhawks (25-0) will be ranked Monday for a fifth consecutive week after a 90-74 home win over Ohio in their lone outing this week. They should be up at least one spot, too, which would mark their highest ranking on the season.

Louisville's 4-3 January very much feels like history after it defeated NC State and Baylor to push its winning streak to five games. Freshman Mikel Brown has been sensational in that stretch, and he scored 45 and 29 vs. NC State and Baylor, respectively, this week.

Star BYU guard Rob Wright tallied career-highs in scoring twice this week to help the Cougars shake off their four-game losing streak. They enter Wednesday's game against Arizona on a two-game winning streak thanks to 30 and 39 point explosions in wins over Baylor and Colorado.

Clemson suffered losses in outings to Virginia Tech and Duke and is in jeopardy of falling out of Monday's rankings. The Tigers are third in the ACC standings, two games back of Duke with five regular-season games remaining.