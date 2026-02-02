Monday could bring substantial shifting near the top of the AP Top 25 poll after three top-10 teams suffered losses this week. Those changes could start as high as No. 2.

UConn, last week's No. 2, went 2-0 this week with wins over Providence (by six points) and Creighton (by 27). But last week's No. 3, Michigan, also went 2-0, beating No. 5 Nebraska and No. 7 Michigan State in a four-day span.

The gap between UConn and Michigan was just 23 total points in the AP poll's system — and two wins over top-five teams gives the Wolverines ammo to leapfrog the Big East-leading Huskies. UM is No. 1 in the NET, No. 1 at KenPom, No. 1 at BartTorvik, and second (behind Duke and Arizona) with eight Quad 1 wins.

Voters have a strong case to make the move — and I predict they will Monday.

I'm also predicting some other notable movement in the rankings after surprising outcomes across the country this week that included Arkansas falling to Kentucky, Texas Tech dropping one at UCF and Florida smacking Alabama in stunning fashion.

Below is how I think the AP Top 25 will shake out on Monday.