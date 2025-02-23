St. John's began the season unranked and was picked to finish fifth in the Big East media preseason poll. On Sunday, the Johnnies continued their improbable run, dominating back-to-back national champion UConn in a season sweep of the Huskies to take a commanding three-game lead in the league's regular season race.

A rise in Monday's AP poll is on deck for the Red Storm.

After falling one spot last week, they are once again primed to rise in the top 10 this week. The win -- combined with losses by Texas Tech, Iowa State, Texas A&M and Alabama -- could be enough to get it to No. 6 when the rankings refresh Monday.

That'd be the highest ranking for the team since climbing to No. 8 in 1999.

If it seems like Rick Pitino and his Red Storm are brewing up something that hasn't been done in decades, that's because they are. Not since 1991 has the team been ranked as high as No. 7. And Sunday's win got them one step closer to doing what they haven't done since 1986: winning the Big East outright.

Below is how I project the poll to shake out Monday, with the top three holding steady, Alabama dropping out of the top five and St. John's challenging to move into the top five.

Projected to drop out: Creighton