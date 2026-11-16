College basketball coaches have spoken and they've been thoroughly impressed with Michigan State in the early going this season and have downgraded Duke as a result of last week's spotlight meeting in Chicago.

Previously ranked No. 2 in the Coaches Poll, Duke slipped two spots spots in Monday's latest Week 3 rankings after its 79-73 loss to Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic. Tom Izzo's Spartans to No. No. 3 Fueled by Jeremy Fears Jr.'s 18-point, 11-assist performance, Michigan State showed impressive defensive down the stretch during its first win over Duke since 2020.

The Spartans added a blowout win over Northern Iowa to come out of the week unbeaten leading into Tuesday night's showdown with No. 14 Tennessee.

Louisville's 98-78 loss to Memphis pushed Pat Kelsey's Cardinals outside of the top 10. Louisville is now 18th, just behind fellow ACC foe Miami.

The hits, misses and grades from some of college basketball's most intriguing teams (so far) Isaac Trotter

Coming off wins against Florida State and Merrimack to push to 4-0 on the season, Florida received 29 of a possible 32 first-place votes to remain in the top spot. Thomas Haugh has started red-hot this season with 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game at Florida to lead a starting lineup featuring four players averaging double figures in scoring.

After rising 13 spots in last week's poll after downing Arizona, unbeaten UCLA is at No. 10 following its 106-37 beatdown of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bruins host Long Beach State on Monday night and are shooting at an elite clip from 3 this season (43%).

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Florida (29) 4-0 795 1 2 UConn 4-0 742 4 3 Michigan State (2) 4-0 737 5 4 Duke (1) 3-1 665 2 5 Virginia 5-0 662 6 6 Texas 4-0 617 7 7 Houston 3-0 612 8 8 Illinois 3-1 557 3 9 Kansas 3-0 485 14 10 UCLA 3-0 476 15 11 Texas Tech 4-0 462 17 12 Arizona 3-1 440 11 13 St. John's 4-0 436 13 14 Tennessee 3-0 373 9 15 Alabama 4-0 354 16 16 Vanderbilt 4-0 306 19 17 Miami 3-1 220 18 18 Louisville 2-1 219 10 19 Gonzaga 2-1 211 12 20 Nebraska 4-0 198 24 21 Michigan 3-1 143 21 22 USC 4-0 138 22 23 Arkansas 3-1 127 20 24 BYU 4-0 123 25 25 LSU 4-0 114 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 89; Iowa State 39; Texas A&M 19; Indiana 8; High Point 8; West Virginia 7; Saint Louis 6; Marquette 3; Baylor 3; Kentucky 2; Utah State 1; TCU 1; Missouri 1; Georgia 1;