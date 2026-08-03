Top players who have sued to return to college basketball after courts rule recent seniors can play fifth year

A second wave of transfer portal chaos is set to rock college basketball on the heels of a judge in Colorado granting a class-wide preliminary injunction last week that would open the door for recently graduated seniors from the high school Class of 2022 to become eligible for the 2026-27 season. The NCAA is already working toward an expedited appeal in hopes of overturning the injunction.

The biggest question almost everyone in the college basketball space wants to know (and is trying to figure out on the fly) is who is actually eligible to play next season? Several big-name players are in the process -- or already sued in individual states -- to become eligible. There have been cases in the states of Ohio and Tennessee, which have already resulted in several players being granted a fifth season. Those are expected to be firmer paths to eligibility than the blanket waiver that was handed out in Colorado to all players who were part of the 2022 recruiting class that could be caught up in a web of appeals in the slow-moving judicial system.

In California, former UCLA guard Donovan Dent and Texas guard Jordan Pope are among several notable names in an age-based eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA to play next season. Dent and Pope would be two of the biggest names available for any team in need of a point guard late in the offseason.

Purdue All-American Braden Smith will not explore return to college basketball after new eligibility ruling Isaac Trotter

However, it's not that simple because most high-major teams -- with a few exceptions -- have already built out their rosters. Whether it's being short on funds to throw at a big-name player or already at the roster limit, it could be tough for some of the biggest programs to get involved.

Even though former Purdue star Braden Smith is among the players eligible for another season of college basketball because of the injunction in Colorado, he is not expected to return to the college ranks despite not officially signing his two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers. Smith is one of five second-round picks who haven't signed their contract yet. The others include St. John's forward Dillon Mitchell and Vanderbilt guard Tyler Nickel, who could have a pathway back to the college ranks if they successfully sue for it.

The only guarantee for the remainder of the offseason is chaos. Here are the biggest names to know who are suing to play another season of college basketball.

Editor's note: Missouri's Mark Mitchell is not included in this post because he has not filed for an injunction in any state as of this time. His path to a fifth year of eligibility is strictly on the wide Colorado injunction that is considered flimsy by most legal experts.

Tier I: Max Players

Darrion Williams | F | NC State

The scoop: Williams transferred from Texas Tech to NC State last offseason, and although his team had an up-and-down year in Will Wade's first and only season with the program, Williams shot the 3-ball incredibly well. One logical destination for Williams would be a return to Texas Tech, where he helped the program reach the Elite Eight in 2025 with his late heroics against Arkansas. With JT Toppin expected to return at some point this season as he recovers from a torn ACL, adding Williams would add instant firepower and make Texas Tech a legit Big 12 contender. -- Cameron Salerno

Keyshawn Hall | F | Auburn

The scoop: There's no denying that the well-traveled lefty wing can put the ball in the bucket. The 6-7 forward projects as a top-two scoring option on a ton of high-major teams. He's accumulated nearly 1,900 career points, but will it impact winning? The Hall experience usually includes a ton of points, so many free-throw attempts, plenty of turnovers, more than a few ruffled feathers and a disappointing Selection Sunday experience. Hall is not expected to return to Auburn. Teams like Indiana, LSU and Kentucky have been connected with Hall in the early-going, but there are some twists and turns left in this recruitment. -- Isaac Trotter

Donovan Dent | G | UCLA

The scoop: Shortly after the college basketball season ended, Dent announced he wouldn't be pursuing any professional opportunities. But a return to college basketball? That seems to be on the table. The market for Dent would be robust, as he is one of the best true point guards in the sport. One destination that would be a great fit for both parties is Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are still feeling the loss of Mario Saint-Supéry after he elected to return to Spain to play for Valencia Basket. -- CS

Malik Reneau | F | Miami

The scoop: Reneau signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Orlando Magic, but he's still exploring a return to college basketball and did not enter the transfer portal. The powerful lefty forward is a bruiser on the block and led the Hurricanes in scoring at 18.9 points per game last season. There are longstanding defensive questions, but Reneau polished his inside-out game with bouldering drives and splashed 26 triples. Miami backfilled Reneau's spot with five-star freshman Caleb Gaskins and Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode, but Reneau is far more proven and would vault Jai Lucas' group into an elite tier nationally, playing next to Acaden Lewis and Somto Cyril. -- IT

Jaxon Kohler | F | Michigan State

The scoop: Kohler was the second-best player on a Michigan State club that earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-10, 245-pound big man can play the 4 or the 5 and is a voracious rebounder with real skill as a pick-and-pop big or post-up threat. Kohler cashed 58 3-pointers at a 39% clip last season and profiles as a double-double machine if he gets a fifth season. Kohler will have a ton of suitors — headlined by Kentucky, Kansas and BYU — with a return to Michigan State potentially on the table as well. -- IT

Tier II: Two-way starters

Skyy Clark | G | UCLA

The scoop: Clark repaired his reputation with two very productive seasons for UCLA. Clark averaged over 11 points while shooting 43% from downtown on serious volume and operating as one of the best defenders in the Big Ten last year. He can play on or off the ball and won't turn it over. -- IT

Cade Tyson | F | Minnesota

The scoop: Tyson revitalized his career with an outstanding season for Minnesota, where he ranked sixth in the Big Ten in scoring and rediscovered his shooting stroke and confidence after a lost 2024-25 campaign at UNC. Niko Medved would have a path to an at-large bid if Tyson returned to a Minnesota core that includes Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Kyan Evans and Isaac Asuma. -- IT

MJ Collins | G | Utah State*

The scoop: Collins led Utah State in scoring and will follow Jerrod Calhoun to Cincinnati. If eligible, he gives the Bearcats a major jolt. His dynamic athleticism might not pop quite as much in the Big 12 as it did in the Mountain West, but he knows Calhoun's system and he's a dynamic 3-point shooter and slasher. He'll have every opportunity to be productive. -- IT

BJ Edwards | G | SMU

The scoop: Edwards is a terrific connector. The 6-3 guard was SMU's best defender and chips in with creation, shot-making and rim pressure. He just does a lot of things well. SMU could use Edwards to help replace the nearly 37 points a night that are walking out the door with Boopie Miller and Jaron Pierre's graduation. -- IT

RJ Godfrey | F | Clemson*

The scoop: Godfrey already has his next destination if he does play college basketball next season. That would be Arizona, a team that had a major hole for a starting-level power forward on the roster. Godfrey is exactly what Arizona was looking for, which is why this next wave of transfer portal chaos could benefit the top contenders in college basketball. Godfrey is coming off a career year at Clemson and should be plugged in as the starting power forward if he is eligible. -- CS

Duke Brennan | F | Villanova

The scoop: Brennan is a rebounding machine. The 6-10 big man averaged 12.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for a Villanova team that exceeded preseason expectations last year. While Brennan isn't a big-time rim protector, he is a horse in the paint and a serviceable pick-and-roll partner. Plenty of big man-needy teams are involved here. -- IT

Jordan Pope | G | Texas

The scoop: Pope spent the last two seasons at Texas and was a key cog in the Longhorns' run from the First Four to the Sweet 16. He would immediately be one of the best guards on the open market and could make sense for any team in need of depth and experience at the position. -- CS

Jamichael Stillwell | F | UCF

The scoop: Stillwell is a maniac in all the best ways. The 6-8, 245-pound forward is one of the elite offensive rebounders in the country. He tallied at least three offensive boards in 19 games last winter. Stillwell committed to Texas Tech where he'll help sop up JT Toppin's minutes while the All-American heals up from an ACL injury. When Toppin returns, Stillwell has all the role-player qualities to embrace a dirty-work role. -- IT

Tier III: Reliable rotation players

Dallin Hall | G | Virginia

The scoop: Hall is not currently in the portal, hinting that if he gets another year of eligibility, he'd suit up for Virginia. It'd be a low-risk reunion. Hall is a veteran lead guard who can make open shots, set the table for the stars and be fine with a low-usage role. It would put a little bit of a damper on the highly-anticipated Chance Mallory breakout season, though. -- IT

Jalen Washington | C | Vanderbilt

The scoop: Washington is a legitimate high-major rotational big man, who may never be a star but can help anybody with his size, skill, rebounding and secondary rim protection. -- IT

Nick Townsend | F | Yale

The scoop: Townsend is a burly forward who can pass, dribble and shoot a smidge. The playmaking is his best quality. The 6-7 forward ranked sixth in the Ivy in assist rate last season. -- IT

Tier IV: Fit is everything

Jason Edwards | G | Providence

The scoop: Edwards is a bit undersized, but he can really, really score. His heaters are something, but the infrastructure has to be sound if a team wants to win big with Edwards in the mix. He gets picked on quite a bit defensively, and Edwards doesn't always make others better. He's on the floor to get buckets. -- IT

AJ Storr | G | Ole Miss

The scoop: Storr is taking five-for-five to the extreme. If he is ruled eligible, Storr would, for all intents and purposes, play at his fifth different school in the last five years. After stops at St. John's, Wisconsin and Kansas, Storr had an up-and-down season at Ole Miss under Chris Beard. The fit and next destination will be crucial. -- CS

Dug McDaniel | G | Memphis

The scoop: McDaniel is a speedy, run-the-show point guard who can get into the paint and spray it. But decision-making has long been a point of emphasis. McDaniel's shot selection leaves a lot to be desired, and the defensive questions are obvious for the 5-11 point guard. -- IT