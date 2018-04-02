Top college basketball recruit Romeo Langford's dad rips John Calipari for U-19 debacle

Romeo Langford is one of the last big unknowns in the 2018 recruiting cycle. The 6-5 guard ranked No. 5 in the country will soon decide between Vanderbilt, Indiana and Kansas, after receiving offers and interest from the likes of Kentucky and North Carolina.

Langford, who just scored 19 points in the McDonalds All-America game, was the subject of an extensive feature in The Louisville Courier-Journal. Langford's father, Tim, discussed his version of events in what was clearly a relationship that fell apart between the family and Kentucky coach John Calipari.

Calipari coached Team USA's U-19 squad last summer and selected Langford for the team. However, Tim told the Courier-Journal that playing time was limited and Calipari "couldn't adapt to what was going on" in a loss to Canada that resulted in the U19 team not winning gold in that event for the first time since 2011.

Langford, who was dealing with a back injury during that World Cup run with Calipari, was frustrated with his playing time but has since said he likes the Kentucky head coach. Langford's father, however, has remained outspoken about the end of their relationship.

"I just told him, 'You came in our house, said you couldn't wait to coach our son and do this and that,' " Tim Langford said. "You had the opportunity before his back started bothering him. I didn't appreciate it because you said you wanted to coach him and you had the chance to do it."

Soon after, Kentucky stopped calling back. The Wildcats moving on while Langford continued to thrive while being one of the most-coveted recruits in the class.

According to 247Sports, Vanderbilt and Indiana are the favorites to land Langford.