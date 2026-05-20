As Miami (Ohio) made history with an unbeaten regular season in 2025-26, it did so with a very specific set of ingredients that can be nearly impossible for mid-major programs to replicate. The RedHawks returned an overwhelming amount of their production from a successful team.

Most quality teams from outside the high-major structure are going to struggle with retention for a couple of reasons. Often, they are veteran-laden squads with several key players who are exhausting their eligibility. Or, they are brimming with players primed to transfer up for big paydays at high-major schools.

But the RedHawks and coach Travis Steele managed to bring back six rotation players from a team that finished 25-9 in 2024-25. Thus, the foundation was already in place for a historic 2025-26 season the day the 2025 transfer portal closed.

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As the 2026 college basketball offseason rolls on, we've identified 10 programs who could fit that mold during the 2026-27 season. With the portal closed, these teams have a firm grasp on what their rosters will look like for the season ahead. Some of them fit the Miami mold a little better than others, but all of them have retained hefty amounts of production. Here are the 10 mid-major retention kings heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

1. VCU

2025-26 record: 28-8 (15-3 A10) | NCAA Tournament second round

VCU is losing star guard Terrence Hill Jr. to Tennessee, but the Rams are otherwise returning six players who logged significant action for a 28-win team that beat North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Among them are three players who started at least 34 games, including top rebounder and shot blocker Lazar Djokovic. The multi-faceted Serbian big was also VCU's second-leading scorer last season. The returning nucleus will combine with Creighton transfer Blake Harper, a stretch forward, and Middle Tennessee transfer Torey Alston, an all-CUSA honoree, to give second-year coach Phil Martelli Jr. another high-ceiling squad.

2. Saint Louis

2025-26 record: 29-6 (15-3 A10) | NCAA Tournament second round

Robbie Avila and Dion Brown are out of eligibility, but three starters and two more rotational mainstays are returning from a 29-6 Saint Louis team that reached the second round of the Big Dance. Among those back in the Billiken blue will be Trey Green, who shot a blistering 44.2% from 3-point range on 6.1 attempts per game last season. Add in high-major transfers Alon Michaeli (Colorado) and Elijah Strong (South Carolina), and you get a team that looks like it will be neck and neck with VCU when the A10 preseason poll drops in a few months.

3. Colorado State

2025-26 record: 21-13 (11-9 Mountain West)

Colorado State lost leading scorer Brandon Rechsteiner to Kansas State, but that's not as catastrophic as it might sound on the surface. He was among seven players who averaged between 8.1 and 12 points per game, and he only rated as the team's fourth-most efficient player, per evanmiya.com. Of the other six top scorers, five are back. Among them are a whopping five players who shot 40% or better from 3-point range on at least one attempt per game. The Rams were one of the best perimeter shooting teams in the land while finishing 21-13 in coach Ali Farokhmanesh's first season, and they are set to run it back. This will be one of Gonzaga's top challengers in the revamped Pac-12.

4. Miami (Ohio)

2025-26 record: 32-2 (18-0 MAC) | NCAA Tournament first round

Miami nailed the continuity formula last season as it returned the majority of its production from a 25-9 team. That retention led to the greatest season in program history, as the RedHawks finished the regular season 31-0 and put on a dazzling display of offense in a First Four NCAA Tournament victory over SMU. This time around, the RedHawks are losing rotation players Brant Byers (Penn State), Eian Elmer (Wisconsin) and Trey Perry (Coastal Carolina). But they return four players who logged significant action last year, including lead guard Evan Ipsaro, who was limited to just 12 games due to injury. The continuity isn't quite what it was in 2025-26, but it's still strong.

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5. Illinois-Chicago

2025-26 record: 19-16 (12-8 Missouri Valley)

Leading scorer Elijah Crawford transferred to Villanova, but five players who started at least 15 games are returning from the best UIC team since at least 2018. The Flames finished 19-16 (12-8 MVC) for their first winning campaign during four years in the Valley. It was another step forward for the program, which has been revitalized under Rob Ehsan. Entering his third season, Ehsan has a team poised to compete for a conference title after falling one game short of winning the 2026 Missouri Valley Tournament.

6. Harvard

2025-26 record: 17-12 (10-4 Ivy)

Four of five starters are returning for a Harvard team that finished 10-4 in Ivy League play. It was Harvard's best team since 2020, and the Crimson are essentially running it back. Among those returning are leading scorers Robert Hinton and Tey Barbour. A handful of other rotation pieces are also back for coach Tommy Amaker, who is entering his 19th season with a team that will challenge for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

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7. Central Arkansas

2025-26 record: 22-12 (15-3 ASUN)

Four players who started 15+ games for a team that shared the ASUN title are returning for a Central Arkansas team that is aiming for its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Last year's 22-12 team blew past the program's previous Division I record of 18 wins. Third-year coach John Shulman found his groove during a strong 5-year run at Division II Alabama-Huntsville, and he now appears to be hitting his stride with Central Arkansas.

8. Princeton

2025-26 record: 9-20 (5-9 Ivy)

Princeton limped through a rare down season in 2025-26, as the Tigers finished with a losing record for the first time in coach Mitch Henderson's 14 seasons. It was largely the byproduct of Princeton losing its top three scorers. They shouldn't be down long. After ranking 325th in D-I experience, per KenPom, Princeton will be surging in that metric during the 2026-27 season. The Tigers might land at No. 1 in minutes continuity since all seven players who started 5+ games are returning. Among those back are a trio of strong 3-point shooters in Dalen Davis, Jack Stanton and Jackson Hicke. Each shot 38% or better on 4+ attempts per game. Rebounding and rim protection may be issues again, but Princeton's unmatched continuity, ample experience and proven coaching suggest a big turnaround season is coming.

9. American

2025-26 record: 16-16 (9-9 Patriot)

American is poised to return seven players who logged rotational minutes and an eighth in Carson McDonald, who was on track to log significant action before a season-ending injury. Such excellent retention gives coach Duane Simpkins a golden opportunity to get the Eagles back to the Big Dance for the second time in three years. Among those returning are double-figure scorers Madden Collins, Greg Jones and Julen Iturbe. This squad finished 16-16 (9-9 Patriot) a season ago while incorporating multiple freshmen. Now it's a veteran team fully capable of challenging for a league title.

10. Lehigh

2025-26 record: 18-17 (11-7 Patriot)

Lehigh is losing all-conference point guard Nasir Whitlock to Georgia Tech, but the Mountain Hawks are returning the majority of their rotation from a squad that reached the NCAA Tournament. Among those back are second-leading scorer Hank Alvey and fellow double-digit producers Joshua Ingram and Edouard Benoit. Entering his 20th season, coach Brett Reed has a squad that should be right back in the mix for Patriot League supremacy.