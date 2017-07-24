Top-ranked prospect Marvin Bagley III visits Duke; still mulling reclassifying for 2017-18

Marvin Bagley III completed a three-day visit to Duke on Sunday and is still exploring the possibility of reclassifying and playing college basketball this season, a source told CBS Sports on Monday.

Bagley arrived Friday and left Sunday.

He has not yet publicly commented on the visit.

Bagley has long been the consensus No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018 -- a five-star athlete worthy of the compliments bestowed upon him. Some executives believe, if eligible, the 6-foot-10 forward would have been the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and that, if eligible, he also would be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, which is among the reasons reclassifying is sensible and under consideration. A source told CBS Sports earlier this month that it is indeed academically possible for Bagley to graduate early -- though that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be able to do it.

So what's next?

Bagley is expected to visit USC later this week, then Arizona next week. There's no timetable for a college decision. But, obviously, the calendar is of importance because the three schools he's believed to be considering -- Duke, USC and Arizona -- start classes next month. USC and Arizona begin classes Aug. 21. Duke starts a week later -- on Aug. 28.

The landscape of college basketball would be altered If Bagley is able to graduate early, enroll and play this season. Arizona, Duke and USC are all in the top 10 of the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 (and one) without him. So any of those programs would have a reasonable claim to the No. 1 spot with him added to the roster.