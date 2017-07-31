Top-ranked recruit in Class of 2019, R.J. Barrett, reclassifies to 2018
Barrett says he's getting strong interest from Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Texas and others.
R.J. Barrett, the No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2019, says he's reclassifying to the Class of 2018.
Barrett announced the news on his USA Today blog.
Well, after thinking things over with my family for a while I have officially decided to reclassify to the 2018 class.
Really, it's been a thought of mine for the last year, but I wanted to wait and see how the season would go and how school would go and when everything went well it became more and more real so I made the decision to go ahead and do it.
I'm right on track to graduate in 2018 and academically everything is great.
Barrett is a 6-foot-6 small forward from Mississauga, Ontario, who recently led Team Canada to gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup. He was named the tournament's MVP after averaging 21.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists, and was the driving force behind the team's upset of John Calipari's Team USA in the semifinals.
Although Barrett remains uncommitted, his decision will accelerate his recruiting timeline. On that front, he says not much has changed except the visits will happen sooner.
"On my recruitment, I will say that the schools that are showing the most interest are Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and UCLA," Barrett said. "A few more have reached out and those schools are Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, USC, UConn and UNLV."
-
Adidas admits mistake after ref replaced
LaVar Ball demanded Adidas remove a female referee be replaced. Adidas says doing that was...
-
Five-star WKU freshman leaves school
McDonald's All-American Mitchell Robinson doesn't seem to want to play for the Hilltoppers
-
KU's Lawson suspended for Italy trip
The suspension is tied to an altercation at a recent practice
-
Refs bail on Adidas over Ball incident
LaVar Ball's run-in with an official and the shoe company's response have fueled another c...
-
LaVar won't apologize to female referee
Mercurial Ball patriarch refuses to walk back his controversial comments and attacks his c...
-
Wichita State's Landry Shamet injured
This is second foot injury of Shamet's college career, but the hope is he'll be available to...
Add a Comment