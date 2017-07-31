Top-ranked recruit in Class of 2019, R.J. Barrett, reclassifies to 2018

R.J. Barrett, the No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2019, says he's reclassifying to the Class of 2018.

Barrett announced the news on his USA Today blog.

Well, after thinking things over with my family for a while I have officially decided to reclassify to the 2018 class. Really, it's been a thought of mine for the last year, but I wanted to wait and see how the season would go and how school would go and when everything went well it became more and more real so I made the decision to go ahead and do it. I'm right on track to graduate in 2018 and academically everything is great.

Barrett is a 6-foot-6 small forward from Mississauga, Ontario, who recently led Team Canada to gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup. He was named the tournament's MVP after averaging 21.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists, and was the driving force behind the team's upset of John Calipari's Team USA in the semifinals.

Although Barrett remains uncommitted, his decision will accelerate his recruiting timeline. On that front, he says not much has changed except the visits will happen sooner.

"On my recruitment, I will say that the schools that are showing the most interest are Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and UCLA," Barrett said. "A few more have reached out and those schools are Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, USC, UConn and UNLV."