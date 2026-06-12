Thomas Haugh, Patrick Ngongba, Jeremy Fears Jr. headline the top 25 retentions in college basketball

In the pre-NIL era, it would've been a foregone conclusion that someone like Florida's Thomas Haugh -- a projected top-20 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft -- would at least go to the NBA Draft Combine to test his stock and go through the process. But because of NIL and the millions of dollars teams can pay players in college, the game has changed. Haugh is one of several big-ticket players returning to the sport for the 2026-27 season, instantly boosting the Gators' roster.

College basketball has seen retention increase over the past few years, which brings experience and returning talent to the forefront of roster building. Last season, Labaron Philon (Alabama), JT Toppin (Texas Tech), and Otega Oweh (Kentucky) were among college basketball's most important retentions.

For Florida, Haugh isn't the only Gator player returning that could've projected as a late first-round pick. Star big man Alex Condon is also running it back. So is center Rueben Chinyelu, the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

With that core returning, you can pencil the Gators in as the preseason No. 1 team this fall.

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Another player running it back instead of entering the draft is UConn guard Braylon Mullins. Mullins, who hit one of the biggest shots in NCAA Tournament history in the Elite Eight against Duke, returns to a program seeking its fourth Final Four appearance in five years.

The other underlying storyline is that the 2027 NBA Draft class is projected to be much weaker than this year. But with so many familiar faces returning to college basketball, the outlook on next year's class got better when players like Haugh, Mullins and Chinyelu decided to return.

Above all else, players of their caliber returning to school is not only a boost to their respective teams, but to the sport as a whole.

Here are the 25 biggest retentions in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season.

(Note: this list only includes players who returned to the same school they played at last season and doesn't include any players from the transfer portal)

1. Thomas Haugh, Florida

2025-26 stats: PPG: 17.1 | RPG: 6.1 | APG: 2.1

Why his retention is important: Haugh would've very likely been a top 20 pick had he stayed in the draft. It's almost unprecedented for a player of his caliber to return to college basketball. Florida probably wasn't expecting Haugh to return, but bringing back Haugh should give Florida the necessary star power to make another Final Four run. Haugh is the Ultimate Swiss Army Knife. During Florida's national title run in 2025, Haugh stepped up when it mattered, knocking down clutch shots and making winning plays on both ends of the floor. Haugh went from a key reserve on that title team to Florida's No. 1 scoring option. That will be the case once again this upcoming season.

2. Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 19.5 | RPG: 3.6 | APG: 5.1

Why his retention is important: Pound-for-pound, Tanner is one of the best athletes in college basketball. An undersized point guard, Tanner measured in at under 5-foot-11 at the draft combine, but he doesn't play like it. He was the driving force behind Vanderbilt's success last season, as the program finished with a 27-9 record and a third-place finish in the SEC. Tanner threw down 17 dunks this season, which was the most by any player in Division I basketball under 6-foot-1. The fit next to Washington State transfer Ace Glass creates one of the best backcourts in the country. Haugh and Tanner will be the top contenders for SEC Player of the Year.

3. Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 15.2 | RPG: 2.4 | APG: 9.4

Why his retention is important: Fears was one of the best true point guards in the country last season and earned All-American honors by CBS Sports. He is coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 15.2 points and a nation-leading 9.4 assists. Improving his efficiency will be a focal point in his development this upcoming season. He shot 43.1% from the floor and 32.1% from the 3-point line. One positive is that he shot 88.5% from the free-throw line, which is generally an indicator of future shooting success. He projects to be a preseason Big Ten Player of the Year candidate.

4. Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 10.1 | RPG: 5.8 | APG: 2.0

Why his retention is important: Duke coach Jon Scheyer has been the king of retention since taking over the program. This offseason was no different. Yes, Duke lost Cameron Boozer and Isiah Evans (as expected) to the NBA Draft, but was able to retain several rotation players, including Ngongba, the starting center for Duke last season. He was by far the biggest name the Blue Devils are bringing back, as he is expected to anchor the defense next to five-star forward Cameron Williams. After being a backup on Duke's Final Four team in 2025, he had a breakout season and started 28 games. Ngongba is a name to know for the 2027 NBA Draft.

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5. Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 10.4 | RPG: 8.2 | APG: 1.1

Why his retention is important: Krivas is the best player from Arizona's Final Four squad returning. With Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley gone, Krivas projects to have a more prominent role next season. In his first season as a full-time starter, Krivas produced career highs in almost every statistical category. Where Krivas made the biggest jump from his sophomore to junior seasons was on the defensive end. He averaged 1.9 blocks per game en route to Arizona reaching the Final Four for the first time in 25 years. He will once again be asked to anchor the Wildcats' backline.

6. Amari Allen, Alabama

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 11.4 | RPG: 6.9 | APG: 3.1

Why his retention is important: Allen will look to follow the Labaron Philon blueprint after the Alabama guard went from a projected second-round pick after his freshman season to now being a projected lottery pick after a breakout sophomore campaign. Allen will benefit from another season of college basketball, where he should be able to get more on-ball reps. He shot 34.1% from the 3-point line as a freshman. That's definitely an area where he could improve heading into Year 2 as Alabama's first option.

7. Robert Wright III, BYU

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 18.1 | RPG: 3.5 | APG: 4.6

Why his retention is important: After entering the transfer portal and being pursued hard by Kentucky, Wright decided to withdraw and return to BYU. Wright averaged 18.1 points per game while being on a team with projected No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa and veteran sharpshooter Richie Saunders. Wright will be the guy at BYU heading into his junior season. He improved as a 3-point shooter (35.2% to 41%) and upped his scoring per game by almost seven points. Averaging over 20 points per game next season shouldn't be out of the question.

8. Braylon Mullins, UConn

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 12.0 | RPG: 3.5 | APG: 1.4

Why his retention is important: Mullins entered this past season as one of the top recruits from the 2026 cycle. However, a preseason injury delayed the start of his freshman campaign. Down the stretch, he played a key role in helping UConn reach the national title game for the third time in four seasons. His calling card coming out of high school was his 3-point shooting. After shooting 33.5% on 6.5 attempts this season, he will have an opportunity to improve his efficiency and increase the volume of attempts he takes on a nightly basis. He will be the guy for UConn this season. Keep an eye on him as a potential 2027 lottery pick.

9. Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 10.9 | RPG: 11.2 | BPG: 1.0

Why his retention is important: Chinyelu was one of the best defenders in college basketball last season. He was also one of 14 players in Division I basketball who averaged a double-double (10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds). Chinyelu has been a full-time starter in each of the last two seasons for the Gators and is one of the best bigs returning in the sport. With Haugh, Chinyelu and Condon in the frontcourt, the Gators have the star power and depth to wear down teams throughout the course of a game and season.

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10. David Mirković, Illinois

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 13.3 | RPG: 8.0 | APG: 2.6

Why his retention is important: Mirković, on and off the court, is one of the most entertaining players in college basketball. He averaged 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists en route to Illinois reaching the Final Four for the first time since 2005. He can shoot, rebound and defend at a high level. Mirković wasn't the best freshman because Illinois also had the luxury of having Keaton Wagler on the roster. Still, he is arguably Illinois' best returning player and is due for a massive Year 2 jump. He will be a potential preseason All-American candidate.

11. Alex Condon, Florida



2025-26 Stats: PPG: 15.1 | RPG: 7.5 | APG: 3.6

Why his retention is important: After Florida won the national title in 2025, Condon's pending decision to declare for the draft or run it back was a major storyline. He chose the latter and improved in almost every statistical category last season. This offseason, it appeared more likely than not that Condon would ultimately return to Florida for his senior season, but his retention should not be understated. Condon is a mobile, high-motor big man who adds a different dynamic because of his playmaking. With Condon, Florida will be the preseason favorite to win the title.

12. Joseph Tugler, Houston

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 8.4 | RPG: 5.3 | APG: 1.3 | BPG: 1.5

Why his retention is important: Tugler is one of the best defenders in college basketball and should be one of the favorites to win the nation's top individual award. Tugler is the heartbeat of the Houston program and will be its best returning player. His overall impact goes well beyond the box score, even though he is coming off a season in which he averaged 2.8 STOCKS (steals and blocks) per game. Every team needs a glue-guy like Tugler on the roster.

13. Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 22.1 | RPG: 2.5 | APG: 3.6

Why his retention is important: It's become rare in the modern college basketball landscape for a player to play his entire four-year college career with the same program. That's exactly what Hubbard is set to do this season with Mississippi State. Hubbard is one of the best pure scorers in the sport and has nearly 2,000 points and counting. Hubbard has shown throughout his college career that he's more than capable of taking a game over by himself. If Mississippi State is going to make any noise this season, it starts and stops with Hubbard.

14. Shelton Henderson, Miami

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 13.8 | RPG: 4.9 | APG: 2.1

Why his retention is important: Year 1 of the Jai Lucas era at Miami was a massive success. His second season at the school could be even better. That's because the Hurricanes landed several impact players in the portal -- such as Acaden Lewis and Somto Cyril -- while also retaining Henderson. The former five-star recruit and one-time Duke commit followed Lucas to Miami and emerged as the third-leading scorer as a freshman. Henderson has all the physical tools to be a wing at the NBA level and is a name to keep an eye on for the draft next summer.

15. Andrej Stojaković, Illinois

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 13.5 | RPG: 4.5 | APG: 1.0

Why his retention is important: Stojaković went through the draft process before electing to return to Illinois for his senior season. He was Illinois' X-Factor during its Final Four run after he adjusted his role from starter to first man off the bench. His play style is very different than his father's (former NBA All-Star Peja Stojaković), but it was exactly what his team needed to reach the final weekend of the college basketball season. After losing starters Kylan Boswell and Keaton Wagler to the draft, Stojaković should return to the starting lineup.

16. Elliot Cadeau, Michigan

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 10.5 | RPG: 2.7 | APG: 5.9

Why his retention is important: Cadeau completed one of the greatest redemption stories in the transfer portal era when he left North Carolina, transferred to Michigan and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Cadeau is the only starter returning to the reigning national champions this season, which makes his return even more important. Cadeau has always been an elite facilitator at the college level, but the aspect of his game that has improved the most since his freshman season is the shooting. Cadeau shot 18.9% from the 3-point line during his freshman season at UNC and knocked down a respectable 37.6% of his 4.3 attempts this past season at Michigan. If he can take another jump in that area as the lead ball handler this season, it would do wonders for Michigan's ceiling.

17. Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 11.2 | RPG: 4.3 | APG: 2.0

Why his retention is important: Richmond is one of the most athletic players in college basketball. He will also be one of the most experienced players in Arkansas' rotation this season after several players departed for the NBA. Richmond already has the size and athleticism to play in the NBA, but he has attempted just 74 3-pointers (23%) during his first two college seasons. With him expected to be a focal point on both ends of the floor on an inexperienced roster, Richmond should get more of the "green light" to shoot. He would've been picked somewhere in the early to mid-second round if he stayed in the draft this summer. If Richmond can improve as a shooter, he will be a legit draft prospect next cycle.

18. Silas Demary Jr., UConn

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 10.1 | RPG: 4.5 | APG: 5.9

Why his retention is important: You can make a strong case that Demary should be even higher on this list, especially factoring in that backcourt mate Solo Ball will miss the entire 2026-27 campaign after undergoing wrist surgery. Demary wasn't 100% during UConn's NCAA Tournament run after sustaining an ankle injury in the Big East title game against St. John's. Demary is one of college basketball's best two-way players and will be critical for UConn's hopes to make another deep run under coach Dan Hurley.

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19. Thijs De Ridder, Virginia

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 15.6 | RPG: 6.2 | APG: 1.6

Why his retention is important: De Ridder was one of the best players in the ACC during his freshman season at Virginia. He averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while helping Virginia reach the 30-win mark for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. De Ridder should be one of the favorites to win ACC Player of the Year. At UVa, De Ridder showed he can stretch the floor (35.7% from 3), while also using his 6-foot-9, 238-pound frame to bully others inside.

20. Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 7.8 | RPG: 6.3 | APG: 1.8

Why his retention is important: Moreno showed promise during his freshman season after averaging 7.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. He was by far the Wildcats' best player from their 2026 recruiting class. After going through the NBA Draft process, where he notably sat out of the five-on-five scrimmages at the combine, Moreno announced his return. Shortly after that, Kentucky landed Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic -- the best shooter in college basketball. Moreno is a prime Year 2 breakout candidate and will be Kentucky's most important player outside of Momcilovic.

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21. Trey McKenney, Michigan

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 9.9 | RPG: 2.9 | APG: 0.9

Why his retention is important: McKenney is my top breakout candidate for the 2026-27 season. He would've been a top-scoring option for at least a dozen power conference teams last season as a freshman. Instead, he played a key role as a microwave scorer off the bench for Michigan. McKenney shot 39% from the 3-point line and is due for an expanded scoring role with Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara departing for the NBA. The fit next to Cadeau in the backcourt is a great fit on paper.

22. Matas Vokietaitis, Texas

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 15.6 | RPG: 7.1 | APG: 0.6

Why his retention is important: Vokietaitis was fantastic in the NCAA Tournament for Texas. His best performance during the Longhorns' run to the Sweet 16 came against BYU in the first round, when he posted 23 points and 16 rebounds. Texas loaded up in the transfer portal by adding David Punch (TCU) and Isaiah Johnson (Colorado), but getting back the skilled big man was arguably the biggest win of Sean Miller's offseason. Vokietaitis is more of a traditional back-to-the-basket big man who also rebounds at a high level on both ends of the floor. The frontcourt of Punch and Vokietaitis will be fun to watch.

23. Rodney Rice, USC

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 20.3 | RPG: 3.3 | APG: 6.0

Why his retention is important: Rice was part of the "Crab Five" at Maryland that reached the Sweet 16. Following Kevin Willard's departure to Villanova, he transferred to USC, where he played only six games due to season-ending shoulder surgery. When Rice was healthy, he provided the Trojans with a go-to scorer and someone who could distribute the rock. Rice scored over 20 points in four games, including a triple-double against Illinois State. Rice headlines the best roster coach Eric Musselman has had since taking over the program.

24. Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 10.4 | RPG: 4.3 | APG: 2.3

Why his retention is important: The talk of Arizona's roster was often about Peat, Burries, Bradley and Krvias, but Kharchenkov played as crucial a role as anyone on its roster last season. That's because he was the connector that made everything work. Kharchenkov averaged 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals. He did the dirty work by guarding top-scoring options on the other team. Arizona will benefit by having someone like Kharchenkov who can scale up or scale down his role on any given night.

25. Mason Falslev, Utah State

2025-26 Stats: PPG: 16.0 | RPG: 5.7 | APG: 3.1

Why his retention is important: The reigning Mountain West Player of the Year will lead Utah State into a new era as a member of the Pac-12. Falslev is one of the most underrated and experienced players in the sport. Last season, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals. Falsev is also one of the best defenders in the country. Getting a player of his caliber back was priority No. 1 for first-year coach Ben Jacobson. Mission accomplished.