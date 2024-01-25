Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Drexel 14-6, Towson 11-8

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

What to Know

Drexel has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Drexel Dragons and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TU Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Drexel has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 86-67 margin over the Fightin' Blue Hens. The score was all tied up 34-34 at the break, but Drexel was the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Drexel to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lucas Monroe, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Monroe pulled down ten or more rebounds. Another player making a difference was Justin Moore, who scored 18 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Towson proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Fighting Camels 77-43 at home. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Towson.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Tejada, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Mekhi Lowery was another key contributor, scoring four points along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Dragons' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.0 points per game. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Drexel just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Towson, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Drexel's sizeable advantage in that area, Towson will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel beat Towson 73-66 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Towson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.