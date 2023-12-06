Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Massachusetts 4-1, Towson 3-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Massachusetts has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will take on the Towson Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET at TU Arena. Massachusetts is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Saturday, the Minutemen were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulls, taking the game 66-56.

Among those leading the charge was Josh Cohen, who scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jayden Ndjigue, who scored 7 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Towson found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 61-48 to the Jackrabbits.

The Minutemen's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for the Tigers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Massachusetts hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.8 points per game. It's a different story for Towson , though, as they've been averaging only 57.1 per game. The only thing between Massachusetts and another offensive beatdown is Towson. Will they be able to keep them contained? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Massachusetts came up short against Towson in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 67-55. Can Massachusetts avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Massachusetts is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Minutemen, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.