Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Morgan State 2-5, Towson 2-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After three games on the road, Towson is heading back home. They will take on the Morgan State Bears at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The defenses reigned supreme when Towson and North Texas played on Sunday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 117.5-point over/under. The Tigers were completely outmatched by the Mean Green on the road and fell 65-39. Towson didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Morgan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 84-83 to the Cougars. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The losses dropped the Tigers to 2-4 and the Mean Green to 3-2.

Not only did Morgan State and Towson lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Towson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. Bettors picking Morgan State against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Morgan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Towson is a big 13.5-point favorite against Morgan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Towson has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Morgan State.