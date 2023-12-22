Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Nicholls State 4-7, Towson 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels will head out on the road to face off against the Towson Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at TU Arena. Nicholls State is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, the Colonels came up short against the Terrapins and fell 73-67.

Despite their loss, Nicholls State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Diante Smith, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. That's the first time this season that Smith pulled down ten or more rebounds. Jalen White was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, Towson fought the good fight in their overtime game against Bryant on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 101-93 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Despite running the score up even higher than they did two weeks ago (89), Towson still had to take the loss.

Even though they lost, Towson were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 25 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Colonels have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season. As for the Tigers, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: Nicholls State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Towson, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Nicholls State's sizeable advantage in that area, Towson will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nicholls State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Towson against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-7 ATS record can't hold a candle to Nicholls State's 6-3.

Odds

Towson is a big 7.5-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

