Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 4-16, Towson 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

North Carolina A&T is 0-3 against Towson since January of 2023 but things could change on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at TU Arena. The Aggies are expected to lose this one by 12.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

North Carolina A&T is headed into Thursday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their sixth straight game on Monday. They lost 74-73 to Hampton on a last-minute free throw From Xzavier Long.

Despite their loss, North Carolina A&T saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Landon Glasper, who earned 21 points in addition to five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Glasper's performance made up for a slower matchup against Monmouth on Thursday. Camian Shell was another key player, posting 12 points.

North Carolina A&T struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Towson came tearing into Saturday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They snuck past the Seawolves with a 53-49 win.

Towson's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Mekhi Lowery led the charge by going 6 for 9 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

North Carolina A&T's defeat dropped their record down to 4-16. As for Towson, they pushed their record up to 10-9 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Carolina A&T has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Towson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

North Carolina A&T was pulverized by Towson 84-58 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point North Carolina A&T was down 42-21.

Odds

Towson is a big 12.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Towson has won all of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last 2 years.