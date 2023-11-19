1st Quarter Report

A win for North Texas would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They are fully in control with a 40-18 lead over Towson.

If North Texas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-2 in no time. On the other hand, Towson will have to make due with a 2-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: North Texas 2-2, Towson 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Towson Tigers at 12:30 p.m. ET on November 19th at TD Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.3% worse than the opposition, a fact North Texas found out the hard way on Friday. They fell to the Tigers 66-62.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jason Edwards, who scored 22 points along with 1 assist. Another player making a difference was Rubin Jones, who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Demon Deacons on Friday and fell 71-61. Towson has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Towson had strong showings from Messiah Jones, who scored 12 points along with 9 rebounds, and Tyler Tejada, who scored 17 points along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Mean Green's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Tigers, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Looking ahead to Sunday, North Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Towson struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

North Texas is a 4-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 116.5 points.

