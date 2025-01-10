Halftime Report

Northeastern has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 37-30 lead against Towson.

Northeastern came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Northeastern 9-6, Towson 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Northeastern Huskies and the Towson Tigers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TU Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Huskies were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Northeastern is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 131.5, but even that wound up being too high. They received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 55-37 to Hofstra. The contest marked the Huskies' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Even though they lost, Northeastern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 8.1 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 15.6.

Meanwhile, Towson couldn't handle Charleston on Saturday and fell 77-69. The Tigers haven't had much luck with the Cougars recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tyler Tejada, who earned 22 points. What's more, he also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in February of 2024. Mekhi Lowery was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 10 points plus six rebounds.

Northeastern's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-6. As for Towson, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Northeastern has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Towson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Northeastern came up short against Towson in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 83-76. Can Northeastern avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Towson is a 3.5-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 129 points.

Series History

Towson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northeastern.