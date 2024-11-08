Who's Playing

PSU-Wilkes-Barre Nittany Lions @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: PSU-Wilkes-Barre 0-1, Towson 0-1

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

The PSU-Wilkes-Barre Nittany Lions will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Towson Tigers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at TU Arena. The Nittany Lions might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Monday.

PSU-Wilkes-Barre can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home. There's no need to mince words: PSU-Wilkes-Barre lost to Norfolk State, and PSU-Wilkes-Barre lost bad. The score wound up at 96-41. The Nittany Lions have struggled against the Spartans recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, PSU-Wilkes-Barre struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Norfolk State racked up 24.

Meanwhile, Towson couldn't handle Saint Mary's on Monday and fell 76-69.

Despite the defeat, Towson had strong showings from Mekhi Lowery, who scored nine points plus two steals and two blocks, and Dylan Williamson, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points.