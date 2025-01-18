Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Stony Brook 4-14, Towson 9-9

Towson is 3-0 against Stony Brook since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at TU Arena. The Seawolves are crawling into this match hobbled by six consecutive losses, while the Tigers will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, Towson was able to grind out a solid win over Hofstra, taking the game 65-60. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Tigers were down by 18 with 3:07 left in the first half.

Towson's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Messiah Jones, who had 12 points in addition to six rebounds, and Nendah Tarke, who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points. Jones had some trouble finding his footing against Drexel on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Even though they won, Towson struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Hofstra posted 14.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook couldn't handle Delaware on Thursday and fell 84-74.

Despite the loss, Stony Brook had strong showings from CJ Luster II, who went 5 for 7 en route to 20 points, and Joe Octave, who earned 23 points. The matchup was Luster II's fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Towson is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-9 record this season. As for Stony Brook, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Towson has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Stony Brook, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2. Given Towson's sizable advantage in that area, Stony Brook will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Towson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Towson's opponent in mind: they have a solid 2-0 record against the spread vs Stony Brook over their last two matchups.

Towson is a big 13.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

Towson has won all of the games they've played against Stony Brook in the last 9 years.