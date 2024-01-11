Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Stony Brook 8-6, Towson 8-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Towson Tigers and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at TU Arena. Towson will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.5% better than the opposition, a fact Towson proved on Saturday. They skirted past the Seahawks 67-64.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook pushed their score all the way to 87 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 93-87 to the Cougars. Stony Brook has not had much luck with Charleston recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Tigers now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Seawolves, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Towson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Towson beat Stony Brook 67-55 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Does Towson have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stony Brook turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Towson has won both of the games they've played against Stony Brook in the last 8 years.