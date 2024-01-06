Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: UNCW 9-4, Towson 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The UNCW Seahawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Towson Tigers at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at TU Arena. UNCW is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.4% worse than the opposition, a fact UNCW found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 78-63 bruising from the Dragons.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Trazarien White, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Newby, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 97 points the game before, Towson faltered in their game on Thursday. They took a 51-43 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks.

The Seahawks' defeat dropped their record down to 9-4. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UNCW have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Towson, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given UNCW's sizeable advantage in that area, Towson will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNCW came up short against Towson when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 57-53. Can UNCW avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNCW is a slight 1-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Towson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNCW.