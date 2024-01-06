Who's Playing
UNCW Seahawks @ Towson Tigers
Current Records: UNCW 9-4, Towson 7-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $14.99
What to Know
The UNCW Seahawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Towson Tigers at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at TU Arena. UNCW is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.4% worse than the opposition, a fact UNCW found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 78-63 bruising from the Dragons.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Trazarien White, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Newby, who scored 16 points.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 97 points the game before, Towson faltered in their game on Thursday. They took a 51-43 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks.
The Seahawks' defeat dropped their record down to 9-4. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-7.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UNCW have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Towson, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9 threes per game. Given UNCW's sizeable advantage in that area, Towson will need to find a way to close that gap.
UNCW came up short against Towson when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 57-53. Can UNCW avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UNCW is a slight 1-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 133.5 points.
Series History
Towson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNCW.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Towson 57 vs. UNCW 53
- Feb 17, 2022 - Towson 79 vs. UNCW 55
- Jan 22, 2022 - UNCW 81 vs. Towson 77
- Jan 19, 2021 - Towson 78 vs. UNCW 74
- Jan 18, 2021 - Towson 72 vs. UNCW 69
- Jan 30, 2020 - Towson 77 vs. UNCW 66
- Jan 04, 2020 - Towson 67 vs. UNCW 60
- Jan 31, 2019 - Towson 77 vs. UNCW 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - UNCW 67 vs. Towson 61
- Jan 20, 2018 - UNCW 73 vs. Towson 71