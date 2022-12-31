Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Towson

Current Records: College of Charleston 13-1; Towson 8-5

What to Know

The Towson Tigers won both of their matches against the College of Charleston Cougars last season (74-67 and 80-77) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Towson and College of Charleston will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET at SECU Arena. The Cougars will be strutting in after a win while Towson will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Towson came up short against the Bryant Bulldogs last Thursday, falling 69-59.

Meanwhile, the Hampton Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday College of Charleston proved too difficult a challenge. College of Charleston ended the year with a bang, routing the Pirates 89-61. College of Charleston was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from six players: guard Pat Robinson III (19), forward Ante Brzovic (15), forward Raekwon Horton (12), guard Ryan Larson (11), guard Dalton Bolon (11), and guard Reyne Smith (10). Robinson III hadn't helped his team much against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

College of Charleston have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Towson.