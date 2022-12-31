Who's Playing
College of Charleston @ Towson
Current Records: College of Charleston 13-1; Towson 8-5
What to Know
The Towson Tigers won both of their matches against the College of Charleston Cougars last season (74-67 and 80-77) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Towson and College of Charleston will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET at SECU Arena. The Cougars will be strutting in after a win while Towson will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Towson came up short against the Bryant Bulldogs last Thursday, falling 69-59.
Meanwhile, the Hampton Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday College of Charleston proved too difficult a challenge. College of Charleston ended the year with a bang, routing the Pirates 89-61. College of Charleston was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from six players: guard Pat Robinson III (19), forward Ante Brzovic (15), forward Raekwon Horton (12), guard Ryan Larson (11), guard Dalton Bolon (11), and guard Reyne Smith (10). Robinson III hadn't helped his team much against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Towson's loss took them down to 8-5 while College of Charleston's victory pulled them up to 13-1. In their win, College of Charleston relied heavily on Pat Robinson III, who had 19 points in addition to five boards. Towson will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
College of Charleston have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Towson.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Towson 80 vs. College of Charleston 77
- Jan 20, 2022 - Towson 74 vs. College of Charleston 67
- Feb 07, 2021 - College of Charleston 66 vs. Towson 53
- Feb 06, 2021 - College of Charleston 90 vs. Towson 88
- Feb 01, 2020 - College of Charleston 79 vs. Towson 70
- Jan 02, 2020 - College of Charleston 81 vs. Towson 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - College of Charleston 54 vs. Towson 53
- Jan 03, 2019 - College of Charleston 67 vs. Towson 55
- Jan 07, 2018 - Towson 73 vs. College of Charleston 62
- Dec 30, 2017 - College of Charleston 73 vs. Towson 62
- Mar 05, 2017 - College of Charleston 67 vs. Towson 59
- Jan 26, 2017 - Towson 83 vs. College of Charleston 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - College of Charleston 62 vs. Towson 57
- Feb 04, 2016 - College of Charleston 65 vs. Towson 47
- Jan 21, 2016 - College of Charleston 40 vs. Towson 37